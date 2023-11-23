Four episodes of Doctor Who which were set in Scotland

Doctor Who will return this weekend with the beginning of its 60th anniversary celebrations.

On November 23, 1963 the first ever episode of Doctor Who was broadcast. Fast forward to 2023 and the show is celebrating its 60th anniversary in style.

Doctor Who fans will be treated to three special episodes starring David Tennant as the fourteenth Doctor alongside former companion Donna Noble, played by Catherine Tate.

But before audiences can sink their teeth into the new adventure, we’re taking a look at four “new Who” episodes which were set in Scotland.

Tooth and Claw

One of the earliest episodes to star David Tennant as the Tenth Doctor, Tooth and Claw helped establish important aspects of the Scottish actor's interpretation of the character. Alongside Rose Tyler, played by Billie Piper, the two find themselves in Scotland during the 1870s. Claiming to be Scottish doctor James McCrimmon, from Balamory, the pair become caught up in protecting Queen Victoria as she travels to Balmoral.

Under the Lake / Before the Flood

This two-part story saw Peter Capaldi, the Twelfth Doctor and one of the only iterations of the character to bear a Scottish accent, and his companion Clara Oswald, played by Jenna Coleman, visit an underwater mining facility in Caithness in the year 2119. As the base comes under attack, the Doctor and Clara must lend their help to the frightened crew while attempting to uncover the mystery.

The Eaters of Light

The Twelfth Doctor once again found himself in Scotland during series ten of Doctor Who, this time accompanied by companions Nardole (Matt Lucas) and Bill Potts (Pearl Mackie). Following a disagreement between the Doctor and Bill regarding the fate of the Ninth Legion of the Roman army, they travel to Scotland in the second century. The story takes our characters into an alternate version of history in which the Ninth Legion and a Pictish clan team up to stop an interdimensional threat termed the “eaters of light”. Written by Rona Munro, the creatures are based on real Pictish carvings.

Bonus: The Name of the Doctor and Deep Breath

In The Name of the Doctor, an episode which marked the beginning of the end for Matt Smith’s time as the Eleventh Doctor, we see Sontaran Strax – a member of the Paternoster Gang of detectives in Victorian London – shown taking part in a fight club in Glasgow, his favourite city.