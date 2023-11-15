Doctor Who is back - and there's a distinctly Scottish flavour to the latest time travel adventures.

The latest - short - instalment of the BBC's scifi drama will air as part of charity fundraiser Children in Need this week, with Scotland's David Tennant continuing to play the 14th Doctor after taking over from Jodie Whittaker after a suprise twist.

He's returning to the role he played to great acclaim from 2005–2010, as the 10th Doctor, but will soon make way for his fellow countryman Ncuti Gatwa.

The Sex Education star's first episode proper is expected to be screened over the festive season, when he will become the latest Scot to play a part in the journeys of the Tardis through space and time.

Here are some of the most important, since the first epidode was broadcast in 1963.

1 . Sylvester McCoy Sylvestor McCoy was the first Scottish actor to play the Doctor. He was the seventh driver of the Tardis, and the final of the original run, serving between 1987 and 1989. More recently he's starred in Peter Jackson's Hobbit films.

2 . Iain Glen Now best known for his role in Game of Thrones, Edinburgh-born Iain Glen has also starred in several blockbusters, including opposite Angeline Jolie in Tombraider. He appeared in the Doctor Who two-parter The Time of Angels/Flesh in 2010, sharing the screen with one of the Doctor's most terrifying enemies - the Weeping Angels.

3 . David Tennant Arguably the most popular Doctor Who to date, David Tennant attracted record audiences during his run from 2005–2010 and popped back in 2013. In an unusual move, he's both the 10th and the 14th Doctor, having made an unexpected return last years before handing the sonic screwdriver to fellow Scot Ncuti Gatwa in 2023.