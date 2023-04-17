Here are 10 of the most interesting and funny quotes from Scottish Doctor Who icon David Tennant on acting, life and being a geek to celebrate his 52nd birthday.

The Doctor Who actor is one of Scotland’s most loved and treasured stars after playing some of the world’s most loved characters over his long and varied career.

Born in Bathgate, Tennant has played keys roles in films such as Harry Potter, Fright Night and How To Train Your Dragon but is most notable for his role as the Doctor Who in the famous BBC series of the same name. He has even been linked to be the next James Bond.

It is not all he has starred in though, with Tennant starring in Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Broadchurch and Inside Man.

A witty, clever and undeniably interesting man, the Scottish actor has a ton of interesting quotes – so we picked out his best 10 lines to celebrate his 62nd birthday.

On social media... "Twitter! It's like being stalked by committee!"

On horror... "When you're older, you want to be scared because you understand more where the boundaries between fantasy and reality are, and I suppose they are more blurred the younger you are."

On being recognised... "You know, I've just about got used to the fact that people in Britain know who I am on some level, but the notion that there's any kind of international recognition is still slightly bizarre to me."

On his roles... "I've been quite lucky in that I've managed to tick off a few of my dream roles, really. Beyond that, you wait for the next script to come in that will have the dream role that you don't know exists yet, I suppose."

