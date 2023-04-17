All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
2 hours ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
1 hour ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
2 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
2 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
2 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
2 hours ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns
Here are 10 of the best quotes from Scottish actor David Tennant to celebrate his birthday. Cr: Getty ImagesHere are 10 of the best quotes from Scottish actor David Tennant to celebrate his birthday. Cr: Getty Images
Here are 10 of the best quotes from Scottish actor David Tennant to celebrate his birthday. Cr: Getty Images

David Tennant In Quotes: 10 of the best quotes from the Dr Who actor on film, life and acting

Here are 10 of the most interesting and funny quotes from Scottish Doctor Who icon David Tennant on acting, life and being a geek to celebrate his 52nd birthday.

By Graham Falk
Published 17th Apr 2023, 14:47 BST

The Doctor Who actor is one of Scotland’s most loved and treasured stars after playing some of the world’s most loved characters over his long and varied career.

Born in Bathgate, Tennant has played keys roles in films such as Harry Potter, Fright Night and How To Train Your Dragon but is most notable for his role as the Doctor Who in the famous BBC series of the same name. He has even been linked to be the next James Bond.

It is not all he has starred in though, with Tennant starring in Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Broadchurch and Inside Man.

A witty, clever and undeniably interesting man, the Scottish actor has a ton of interesting quotes – so we picked out his best 10 lines to celebrate his 62nd birthday.

"“Twitter! It's like being stalked by committee!”

1. On social media...

"“Twitter! It's like being stalked by committee!” Photo: Amanda Edwards

Photo Sales
"When you're older, you want to be scared because you understand more where the boundaries between fantasy and reality are, and I suppose they are more blurred the younger you are."

2. On horror...

"When you're older, you want to be scared because you understand more where the boundaries between fantasy and reality are, and I suppose they are more blurred the younger you are." Photo: Frederick M. Brown

Photo Sales
"You know, I've just about got used to the fact that people in Britain know who I am on some level, but the notion that there's any kind of international recognition is still slightly bizarre to me."

3. On being recognised...

"You know, I've just about got used to the fact that people in Britain know who I am on some level, but the notion that there's any kind of international recognition is still slightly bizarre to me." Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe

Photo Sales
"I've been quite lucky in that I've managed to tick off a few of my dream roles, really. Beyond that, you wait for the next script to come in that will have the dream role that you don't know exists yet, I suppose."

4. On his roles...

"I've been quite lucky in that I've managed to tick off a few of my dream roles, really. Beyond that, you wait for the next script to come in that will have the dream role that you don't know exists yet, I suppose." Photo: Andrew Toth

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:ScotlandBBCMarvel