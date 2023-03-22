All Sections
Who did our readers chose as Scotland's best ever actor?

Best Scottish Actors 2023: These 10 actors from Scotland are the most highest rated according to Scotsman readers

These 10 Scottish celebrity actors are the best acting talent Scotland has ever produced – according to our readers. What do you think of our list?

By Graham Falk
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 15:37 GMT

While Scotland is more well known for stunning scenery, excellent food and some world class musicians, the country is also a powerhouse in the cinema industry with a host of outstanding acting talents.

But who does the Scottish public see as the best actor to have ever been produced on these lands? We find it hard to narrow down at the office so instead asked our readers to give us their list of the actors to ever come from Scotland.

Here is the list of the best Scottish actor’s of all time – according to Scotsman readers. Do you agree with the list?

Arguably the definitive James Bond, the late Sir Sean Connery was voted the best Scottish actor of all time by our readers, narrowly beating his competitors for roles in blockbuster films such as The Rock.

1. Sir Sean Connery

Star of film, stage and TV, David Tennant takes the number two slot after our readers praised his versatile acting that includes roles Dr Who, Broadchurch, Good Omens and Around the World in 80 Days.

2. David Tennant

With films such as Trainspotting, Angela's Ashes and 28 Weeks Later part of his filmography, it is no surprise Robert Carlyle features so highly on this list.

3. Robert Carlyle

Star of popular TV show Outlander, Sam Heughan has built an army of fans and a reputation in the acting world that continues to grow and grow.

4. Sam Heughan

