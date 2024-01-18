Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Oscars 2024.

Who will be the big winners at the Oscars 2024? (Credit: Canva)

It has been the year that cinema appears to have fought back with the likes of Oppenheimer, Barbie and Wonka all proving hugely popular with audiences across the globe - and now it is time for them to battle it out at the annual Oscars awards ceremony.

The most prestigious awards ceremony in the cinematic world, the Academy Awards have been the scene for Will Smith famously slapping Chris Rock, Rob Lowe's famous musical opening in the late 80s and Bjork's famous swan dress. In short - the Oscars is a big deal.

Awards season is already well underway after the Golden Globes took place in early January and the outstanding lists for Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Actress already have film fanatics debating who should claim the awards.

With Cillian Murphy and Paul Giamatti going head to head for Best Actor, Oppenheimer still remains the favourite for the most important award of the night - Best Picture. There is also hopes we could see any of Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo or Metro Boomin perform live after they all were heavily predicted to receive nominations for the Oscars 2024 musical categories.

As it so often is, the Oscars is an event you simply can not miss, with one shocking moment and one surprise winner almost guaranteed as the world's hottest filmmakers, actors and directors come together to celebrate the world of cinema under one roof.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the 96th Academy Awards.

Who is hosting the Oscars 2024

The host of the 96th Academy Awards has been confirmed a TV host Jimmy Kimmel. The writer, comedian and producer will host the awards for the fourth time in total and the second year in a row. The 56-year-old previously hosted the 2017, 2018 and 2023 awards ceremony.

Where is the Oscars 2024 taking place, Oscars 2024 venue

The 2024 Oscars will take place in the heart of tinsel town with the ceremony set to be hosted at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, United States. Since its opening in November 2001, the Dolby Theatre has been the venue for the Academy Awards and is near other popular monuments such as Grauman's Chinese Theatre and the El Capitan Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard.

When is the Oscars 2024

The 96th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday 10 March 2024 and will begin at 11pm UK time with the ceremony expect to last until 2am the following morning. It has been confirmed this year's Oscars will be the first to be televised free of charge in the UK for many years. More on that below.

How can I watch the Oscars 2024

For the first time in over two decades, the Academy Awards will be screened live in the UK on terrestrial television. On March 10 you be will be able to watch the Oscars exclusively on ITV and stream via the ITVX app.