3 . Poor Things

Director Yorgos Lanthimos ('The Favourite' and 'The Lobster') has adapted his latest film from Alasdair Gray's novel of the same name. Starring Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe, it's about a young Victorian woman who is brought back to life by a scientist after committing suicide. It's 13/2 third favourite to take the Best Picture Academy Award.