A number of series contenders for Academy Awards are being released in the coming weeks, with Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon', Yorgos Lanthimos' 'Poor Things', Emerald Fennell's 'Saltburn' and Alexander Payne's 'The Holdovers' all hitting the big screen.
It means that the annual debate about who is most worthy of Oscar recognition is set to intensify -particularly in a year where 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' enjoyed near-unprecedented summer success at the box office.
The nominations for the 2024 Oscars will be announced on January 23, with voting being carried out from February 22-27.
The awards ceremony will then take place on Sunday, March 10. Here's who the bookies think will be celebrating.
1. Oppenheimer
Christopher Nolan's devastating biopic about the American theoretical physicist credited with being the father of the atomic bomb is the favourite for the Best Picture Oscar, with odds of 4/5. Cillan Murphy stars, and is also tipped by the bookies to take home the Best Actor gong.
2. Killers of the Flower Moon
Leonardo DiCaprio stars in Martin Scorsese's epic tale of a string of murders in Oklahoma in the 1920s after oil was discovered on tribal land. It's 2/1 second favourite for the Oscar.
3. Poor Things
Director Yorgos Lanthimos ('The Favourite' and 'The Lobster') has adapted his latest film from Alasdair Gray's novel of the same name. Starring Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe, it's about a young Victorian woman who is brought back to life by a scientist after committing suicide. It's 13/2 third favourite to take the Best Picture Academy Award.
4. American Fiction
A recent hit when it premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, winning the People's Choice Award, satire American Fiction is joint 13/2 favourite to win the last Oscar of the ceremony. Jeffrey Wright stars as Monk, a frustrated writer who writes a book to hit back at the establishment profiting from cliched 'Black' entertainment.