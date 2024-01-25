The film industry is well and truly in its awards season after the nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday.

The Golden Globes have come and gone already and the anticipating for this year's Oscars is already heating up as Oppenheimer, Barbie and Poor Things all go head to head for some of the Academy's biggest awards.

It is undoubtedly the most popular and coveted award in the film industry. But who has won the most?

Here is a list of actors, actresses and directors that have won an Oscar the most times.

Walt Disney - Most Academy Awards in history American animator and producer Walt Disney with one of his creations Mickey Mouse.

Most Oscar nominations - Meryl Streep Meryl Streep holds the record for most Oscar nominations with 21 in total and three wins.

John Ford - Best Director American film director John Ford holds the record for Best Director awards with four gongs and is best known today for his westerns - though non of them actually won him an Academy Award, with the legendary director picking up awards for films such as The Informer.

Daniel Day-Lewis - Best Actor Daniel Day-Lewis currently holds the record for most Oscars in the category of Best Actor, with three wins, most notably for There Will Be Blood.