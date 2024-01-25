All Sections
Who has already cemented themselves into Oscars history? (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP) (Photo by NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images)

Oscars 2024: Which actor has the most Oscar nominations? Who has won the most Oscars?

Who has won the most Oscars of all time?

By Graham Falk
Published 25th Jan 2024, 14:03 GMT
Updated 25th Jan 2024, 14:14 GMT

The film industry is well and truly in its awards season after the nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday.

The Golden Globes have come and gone already and the anticipating for this year's Oscars is already heating up as Oppenheimer, Barbie and Poor Things all go head to head for some of the Academy's biggest awards.

It is undoubtedly the most popular and coveted award in the film industry. But who has won the most?

Here is a list of actors, actresses and directors that have won an Oscar the most times.

1. Walt Disney - Most Academy Awards in history

Meryl Streep holds the record for most Oscar nominations with 21 in total and three wins.

2. Most Oscar nominations - Meryl Streep

American film director John Ford holds the record for Best Director awards with four gongs and is best known today for his westerns - though non of them actually won him an Academy Award, with the legendary director picking up awards for films such as The Informer.

3. John Ford - Best Director

Daniel Day-Lewis currently holds the record for most Oscars in the category of Best Actor, with three wins, most notably for There Will Be Blood.

4. Daniel Day-Lewis - Best Actor

