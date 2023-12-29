Wonka has been one of the biggest Box Office films of the year. Here's when you can expect it to be available on streaming and DVD.

Wonka (contributed pic)

Despite many of us flooded to the cinema to watch our favourite festival hits, Timthoee Chalamet's role as Willy Wonka in the new blockbuster hit has remained top of the UK's Box Office throughout December - and now we have a streaming release date for those desperate to watch it at home.

Starring an array of acting talent, Wonka tells the origin story of the title star in musical form as we discover just why the chocolate making extraordinaire made it all the way to the top of the chocolate fountain - and why he loves it so much.

The tale, originally developed by Roald Dahl, has seen the likes of Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp as Willy Wonka and now it is the turn of American heartthrob Chalamet who sparkles as the world famous chocolatier.

Want to know when you can own the film on DVD, or catch via at home streaming? Here's everything you need to know about the release of Wonka.

Where was Wonka filmed

The latest Willy Wonka film takes us back to the origins of the wonderous chocolate maker and takes place in London, however, scenes were filmed all over the UK as well as the English capital.

The locations for the film include places such as Bath, Oxford, Lyme Regis, St. Albans and Mapledurham. However, it was both Bath and Oxford where we see the bulk of the movie was filmed.

Cast of Wonka

There are literally a ton of familiar faces to accompany the excellent Chalamet, with a glut of British actors playing a leading role alongside the Roald Dahl character.

While we are treated to a new origin story from the title character, we are also given a backdrop story as to the origin of the Oompa Loompa, with Hugh Grant superb in his role as the 'little orange man' who steals chocolate from Wonka.

Sally Hawkins takes the role of Wonka's mother, with Mathew Baynton, Matt Lucas and Paterson Joseph play the devilish trio of Fickelgruber, Prodnose and Slugworth aka the Chocolate Cartel.

There's hilarious roles for award winning actor Olivia Coleman as Mrs. Scrubitt alongside Murder in Successville's much loved comedian Tom Davis, who plays Bleacher.

It doesn't end there either, with roles for Calah Lane as Noodle, Keegan-Michael Key as Chief of Police and chocolate obsessive, Rowan Atkinson appears as a corrupt chocolate-addict priest known as Father Julius, Sophie Winkleman is The Countess, Rich Fulcher is Larry Chucklesworth and Jim Carter as Abacus Crunch.

Its 'choc' full of amazing names and worldwide talents.

Wonka running time

The musical has a running time of close to two hours at 116 minutes - but don't leave before the end, there's a fun little after credit scene.

When is Wonka coming to streaming, Wonka expected DVD and BluRay release date