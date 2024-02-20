Poor Things has been one of the most talked about films of recent times and has taken the Box Office by storm with director Yorgos Lanthimos praised for his epic film about self-discovery.

The film, which is taken from the book 'Poor Things' by much loved Glaswegian author Alasdair Gray and stars Emma Stone in the lead role of Bella. A woman who is thrust into a world she must learn to navigate after being brought to life by unorthodox Scottish scientist Dr Godwin Baxter.

It already has a near perfect 92% on film review site Rotten Tomatoes and is cited as being a film that "packs an emotional kick" and "an attempt to wake us up, to clue us into the behaviors and violences we replicate over and over again". It's spellbinding - and here's when you can watch it in the confirm of your own home.

Watch the trailer here.

What is Poor Things about

Poor Things takes place in a futuristic world and see a eccentric scientist bring a pregnant woman back to life after she kills herself by transplanting the brain from her unborn child to hers. While she is adult in physical form, the woman (Bella Baxter) is of infant mind and must learn how to live in the same vein as a newly born child would.

Kept in house by the scientist, named Godwin Baxter, she begins to have desire, urges and a need to leave the 'family' home and runs away on a whirlwind adventure across the continents with a charming lawyer, where she grows to be free, make her own choices and grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for liberation.

Poor Things full cast

You will most likely recognise the bulk of the cast from Poor Things after the film pulled in some of Hollywood's biggest names.

In the lead role of Bella Baxter is Emma Stone, who has received worldwide acclaim for her performance. Alongside her is the hilariously sweary Mark Ruffalo as Duncan Wedderburn, Willem Dafoe as experimental scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter and Ramy Youssef as Max McCandles.

There are also roles for Margaret Qualley as Felicity, and Christopher Abbott as Alfie Blessington.

What awards has Poor Things won? BAFTA 2024 winners

The film is one of the big favourites at this year's Academy Awards but has already won countless awards in the new year. It has got 11 nominations at next month's Oscars and won the awards for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Actress at the Golden Globes.

It was a big winner at the BAFTAs 2024 too, winning Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Make Up & Hair and Best Special Visual Effects. In total it has won 83 awards since release and been given an astonishing 244 nominations.

Poor Things streaming release date, Poor Things DVD and BluRay release date

Poor Things will be available on DVD and BluRay on March 12, it has been confirmed.

However, if you want to see the film earlier than that then Poor Things will be available to buy or rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and other digital platforms from February 27.

Poor Things running time and age rating