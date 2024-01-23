The nominations for the Oscars have been announced. Cr. Getty Images/Canva Pro.

Awards season has well and truly arrived after the Academy Awards confirmed their full list of nominations for the Oscars.

Notoriously the award every actor, director and filmmaker craves, this year's event in Los Angeles will be the 96th event in its history and is sure - as it so often does - present us with memorable moments such as Will Smith slapping Chris Rock or the iconic Robin Williams' performance of 'Blame Canada'.

It is quite simply the creme de la creme of the film world's top awards and will presented once again by Jimmy Kimmel this year as we see who takes the coveted prize of Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Actress.

If you'd like to know more of the event itself, details of when and where it will take place is available here but without further ado, here is the full list of nominations for this year's Academy Awards.

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy Of A Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone Of Interest

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Best Actress

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Best Director

Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K Brown - American Fiction

Robert DeNiro - Killers Of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Achievement in costume design

Barbie

Killers

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Achievement In Make-up and Hair

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Best Live Action Short Film

The After

Invincible

Night of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Original Score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction – Cord Jefferson

Barbie – Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan

Poor Things – Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

The Holdovers – Alexander Payne

Maestro – Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

Past Lives – Celine Song

May December – Samy Burch

Best Original Song

“The Fire Inside” – Flamin’ Hot

“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)

“It Never Went Away” – American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon

“What Was I Made For?” – Barbie (Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell)

Best Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

28 Days in Mariupol

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai and Wai Po

Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best International Feature

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers’ Lounge