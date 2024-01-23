Oscars announcement: Here is the full list of nominations for the Oscars 2024 - including The Holdovers
The Academy Awards have confirmed their full list of nominations for this year's Oscars.
Notoriously the award every actor, director and filmmaker craves, this year's event in Los Angeles will be the 96th event in its history and is sure - as it so often does - present us with memorable moments such as Will Smith slapping Chris Rock or the iconic Robin Williams' performance of 'Blame Canada'.
It is quite simply the creme de la creme of the film world's top awards and will presented once again by Jimmy Kimmel this year as we see who takes the coveted prize of Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Actress.
If you'd like to know more of the event itself, details of when and where it will take place is available here but without further ado, here is the full list of nominations for this year's Academy Awards.
Best Picture
American Fiction
Anatomy Of A Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone Of Interest
Best Actor
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Best Actress
Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Best Director
Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest
Best Supporting Actor
Sterling K Brown - American Fiction
Robert DeNiro - Killers Of The Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
America Ferrera – Barbie
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Cinematography
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Achievement in costume design
Barbie
Killers
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Achievement In Make-up and Hair
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Best Live Action Short Film
The After
Invincible
Night of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Best Original Score
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Adapted Screenplay
American Fiction – Cord Jefferson
Barbie – Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
Poor Things – Tony McNamara
The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer
Best Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
The Holdovers – Alexander Payne
Maestro – Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
Past Lives – Celine Song
May December – Samy Burch
Best Original Song
“The Fire Inside” – Flamin’ Hot
“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)
“It Never Went Away” – American Symphony
Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon
“What Was I Made For?” – Barbie (Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell)
Best Documentary Feature Film
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
28 Days in Mariupol
Best Animated Feature
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Documentary Short Film
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nai Nai and Wai Po
Film Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Visual Effects
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Sound
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Best Production Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best International Feature
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers’ Lounge
The Zone of Interest
