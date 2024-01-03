Oscars 2024: Who is the favourite to win Best Actor at the Academy Awards, latest betting odds
The likes of Bradley Cooper, Barry Keoghan and Cillian Murphy are all battling it out to win the coveted Best Actor award in 2024. Here are the latest Oscar 2024 odds.
After such a triumphant year for film, interest in this month's Oscars is high as cinephiles give their thoughts on which actor deserves to lift the Best Actor award at this year's ceremony.
The Oscars, which will take place on March 10, is certain to be met with intrigue after the cinematic year saw the likes of Oppenheimer and Barbie battle it out to be the year's number one film.
It wasn't the only battle this year though, with several Actors being tipped to lift this year's Best Actor award at the ceremony. Here are the latest odds for the Best Actor award at the Oscars in 2024*.
