The likes of Bradley Cooper, Barry Keoghan and Cillian Murphy are all battling it out to win the coveted Best Actor award in 2024. Here are the latest Oscar 2024 odds.

After such a triumphant year for film, interest in this month's Oscars is high as cinephiles give their thoughts on which actor deserves to lift the Best Actor award at this year's ceremony.

The Oscars, which will take place on March 10, is certain to be met with intrigue after the cinematic year saw the likes of Oppenheimer and Barbie battle it out to be the year's number one film.

It wasn't the only battle this year though, with several Actors being tipped to lift this year's Best Actor award at the ceremony. Here are the latest odds for the Best Actor award at the Oscars in 2024*.

*All odds are offered by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1 . Cillian Murphy - 10/11 The Irish actor is the favourite to win the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Robert J. Oppenheimer, the 'Father of the Atomic Bomb', in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. Photo: Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures/© Universal Pictures. All Rights Reserved Photo Sales

2 . Bradley Cooper - 15/8 Another hot favourite for the award is Bradley Cooper, who stars as Leonard Bernstein in Maestro - a film he directed. Photo Sales

3 . Leonardo Di Caprio - 9/2 Can the Hollywood icon add to his already impressive list of honours with another Best Actor win for his role in Killers Of The Flower Moon? Photo Sales

4 . Colman Domingo - 6/1 Colman Domingo is a smart outside bet to win after his amazing role as Bayard Rustin in Rustin. Photo: David Lee/NETFLIX Photo Sales