All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Who is favourite to win the Best Actor award at this year's Oscars? Cr: Getty Images/Canva ProWho is favourite to win the Best Actor award at this year's Oscars? Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro
Who is favourite to win the Best Actor award at this year's Oscars? Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Oscars 2024: Who is the favourite to win Best Actor at the Academy Awards, latest betting odds

The likes of Bradley Cooper, Barry Keoghan and Cillian Murphy are all battling it out to win the coveted Best Actor award in 2024. Here are the latest Oscar 2024 odds.

By Graham Falk
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 09:17 GMT

After such a triumphant year for film, interest in this month's Oscars is high as cinephiles give their thoughts on which actor deserves to lift the Best Actor award at this year's ceremony.

The Oscars, which will take place on March 10, is certain to be met with intrigue after the cinematic year saw the likes of Oppenheimer and Barbie battle it out to be the year's number one film.

It wasn't the only battle this year though, with several Actors being tipped to lift this year's Best Actor award at the ceremony. Here are the latest odds for the Best Actor award at the Oscars in 2024*.

*All odds are offered by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

The Irish actor is the favourite to win the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Robert J. Oppenheimer, the 'Father of the Atomic Bomb', in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

1. Cillian Murphy - 10/11

The Irish actor is the favourite to win the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Robert J. Oppenheimer, the 'Father of the Atomic Bomb', in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. Photo: Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures/© Universal Pictures. All Rights Reserved

Photo Sales
Another hot favourite for the award is Bradley Cooper, who stars as Leonard Bernstein in Maestro - a film he directed.

2. Bradley Cooper - 15/8

Another hot favourite for the award is Bradley Cooper, who stars as Leonard Bernstein in Maestro - a film he directed.

Photo Sales
Can the Hollywood icon add to his already impressive list of honours with another Best Actor win for his role in Killers Of The Flower Moon?

3. Leonardo Di Caprio - 9/2

Can the Hollywood icon add to his already impressive list of honours with another Best Actor win for his role in Killers Of The Flower Moon?

Photo Sales
Colman Domingo is a smart outside bet to win after his amazing role as Bayard Rustin in Rustin.

4. Colman Domingo - 6/1

Colman Domingo is a smart outside bet to win after his amazing role as Bayard Rustin in Rustin. Photo: David Lee/NETFLIX

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:FilmBarbieBattleOscars