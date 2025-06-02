First trailer for Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein revealed

Set for release on Netflix this November, the Mary Shelley adaptation was filming around Scotland last year.

Fans have been given a first trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming Frankenstein film.

The new adaptation for Netflix spent time filming around Scotland last year, with crews travelling from Edinburgh up to the northeast of Scotland, where del Toro stayed in a supposedly haunted hotel.

And following Netflix’s Tudum 2025 event – which unleashed a slew of new details about shows and films from Stranger Things to Happy Gilmore 2 – we finally have a first trailer.

Directed by the multi-award winning del Toro, the highly anticipated film stars Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein with Jacob Elordi as the Creature, and a cast which includes Mia Goth, Charles Dance and Christoph Waltz.

Based on the classic tale by Mary Shelley, del Toro has long been fascinated by “monsters” with his previous work including Hellboy, Crimson Peak, Pan’s Labyrinth and the Oscar-winning The Shape of Water.

He has been working on adapting Frankenstein for more than a decade, with this new trailer showcasing his classic Gothic flair. It opens with Isaac’s mad scientist addressing a lecture theatre, telling his audience: “Some of what I will tell you is fact. Some is not. But it is all true.”

We also get a glimpse of his laboratory, Elordi’s creature and Goth’s character, who is so far unnamed.