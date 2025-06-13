Over the last year or so, Scotland has become a hotbed of Hollywood activity – with huge films such as Frankenstein all expected out over the next year or so.
In June, J.J. Abrams is shooting his secretive blockbuster under the name Ghostwriter in both Edinburgh and Glasgow, while crews spotted around Moray are said to be setting up for production of Christopher Nolan’s 2026 movie The Odyssey.
Meanwhile, reports suggest that Marvel will once again return to Scotland in August to film the fourth instalment of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man film, with further productions expected around the country including Henry Cavill’s Highlander reboot.
That’s without mentioning the slew of TV shows which have been filmed in Scotland recently. Season two of Apple TV+’s The Buccaneers returned to Scotland once again to shoot throughout the country, while Netflix’s Edinburgh-set Dept. Q shot on location around the capital.
Here are all of the movies and TV shows filmed in Scotland during 2024 and 2025, which are still to be released (and some to be shot).