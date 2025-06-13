Director Guillermo del Toro waving to fans while filming Frankenstein in Edinburgh in 2024. placeholder image
Filming in Scotland: Here are all of the movies & shows still to be released after shooting in Scotland - including Frankenstein

Published 13th Jun 2025, 18:37 BST

There have been a huge number of films and TV shows which were filmed in Scotland over the last two years, with the country expected to welcome even more big budget productions in late 2025.

Over the last year or so, Scotland has become a hotbed of Hollywood activity – with huge films such as Frankenstein all expected out over the next year or so.

In June, J.J. Abrams is shooting his secretive blockbuster under the name Ghostwriter in both Edinburgh and Glasgow, while crews spotted around Moray are said to be setting up for production of Christopher Nolan’s 2026 movie The Odyssey.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Marvel will once again return to Scotland in August to film the fourth instalment of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man film, with further productions expected around the country including Henry Cavill’s Highlander reboot.

That’s without mentioning the slew of TV shows which have been filmed in Scotland recently. Season two of Apple TV+’s The Buccaneers returned to Scotland once again to shoot throughout the country, while Netflix’s Edinburgh-set Dept. Q shot on location around the capital.

Here are all of the movies and TV shows filmed in Scotland during 2024 and 2025, which are still to be released (and some to be shot).

Filming for Hollywood director J.J. Abrams' new film has been taking place across Scotland. Not much is currently known about the secretive project - being filmed under the name of Ghostwriter - aside from the cast which includes Glen Powell, Jenna Ortega, Emma Mackey and Samuel L Jackson. Filming began in Edinburgh in early June with production expected to continue in Glasgow.

1. Untitled J.J. Abrams film (AKA Ghostwriter)

Filming for Hollywood director J.J. Abrams' new film has been taking place across Scotland. Not much is currently known about the secretive project - being filmed under the name of Ghostwriter - aside from the cast which includes Glen Powell, Jenna Ortega, Emma Mackey and Samuel L Jackson. Filming began in Edinburgh in early June with production expected to continue in Glasgow.

Having been closed to the public since May, Findlater Castle in Moray is set to appear in Christopher Nolan's upcoming adaptation of Greek epic, The Odyssey. With an all star cast led by Matt Damon, the historic ruin is expected to remain closed to the public until mid-July.

2. The Odyssey

Having been closed to the public since May, Findlater Castle in Moray is set to appear in Christopher Nolan's upcoming adaptation of Greek epic, The Odyssey. With an all star cast led by Matt Damon, the historic ruin is expected to remain closed to the public until mid-July.

Filming for Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein took place across Scotland last year, with locations including Edinburgh and Aberdeenshire. Set for release in November 2025, the adaptation stars Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein and Jacob Elordi as the Monster.

3. Frankenstein

Filming for Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein took place across Scotland last year, with locations including Edinburgh and Aberdeenshire. Set for release in November 2025, the adaptation stars Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein and Jacob Elordi as the Monster.

Having previously spent time filming in Scotland, Marvel look set to return to the country to film the fourth instalment of Tom Holland's Spider-Man movies in August. Notices for the production of Blue Oasis - the reported working name for Spider-Man: Brand New Day - have started to appear in Glasgow with filming expected to take place around the city centre, which will presumably fill in for New York City. The new film is expected to be released in 2026.

4. Spider-Man: Brand New Day (AKA Blue Oasis)

Having previously spent time filming in Scotland, Marvel look set to return to the country to film the fourth instalment of Tom Holland's Spider-Man movies in August. Notices for the production of Blue Oasis - the reported working name for Spider-Man: Brand New Day - have started to appear in Glasgow with filming expected to take place around the city centre, which will presumably fill in for New York City. The new film is expected to be released in 2026.

