Five TV shows you might not realise were filmed in Scotland - including Andor

From Star Wars prequel series Andor to Netflix anthology series Black Mirror, here are just some recent TV shows which were filmed in Scotland.

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack
Published 17th Jan 2024, 13:57 GMT
Whether you’ve been following The Traitors or binge watching Outlander, there are plenty of great television shows which were filmed in Scotland.

But if you’re looking for some less obvious series which brought a little Hollywood glitz and glam to Scotland, we can help.

Here are five TV shows released across the last few years which were filmed in Scotland, including Andor.

The Buccaneers

Apple TV+ series The Buccaneers is based on the 1938 novel by Edith Wharton Apple TV+ series The Buccaneers is based on the 1938 novel by Edith Wharton
Apple TV+ series The Buccaneers is based on the 1938 novel by Edith Wharton

Based on the unfinished novel by Edith Wharton, which was published posthumously in 1938, The Buccaneers is an Apple TV+ period drama about five wealthy young American women and their experiences in London high society. Released in November 2023, the show was filmed in several stunning locations in Scotland including Arniston House in Gorebridge and Hopetoun House in South Queensferry.

Loch Henry – Black Mirror

Loch HenryLoch Henry
Loch Henry

Anthology series Black Mirror has terrified audiences with eye-popping takes on technological issues since 2011. However, during series six the Netflix show took a trip to Scotland with episode Loch Henry telling the story of film students Pia and Davis as they work on a documentary about rural Scottish crime which soon takes a dark turn. Loch Henry was filmed across 18 Scottish locations including Arrochar though the production team was based at Loch Lomond.

Murder is Easy

The 2023 version of Agatha Christie's Murder Is Easy filmed in Scotland. Credit: BBC/Mammoth Screen/Anne Binckebanck.The 2023 version of Agatha Christie's Murder Is Easy filmed in Scotland. Credit: BBC/Mammoth Screen/Anne Binckebanck.
The 2023 version of Agatha Christie's Murder Is Easy filmed in Scotland. Credit: BBC/Mammoth Screen/Anne Binckebanck.

Based on the Agatha Christie novel of the same name, Murder is Easy began broadcasting on BBC One just in time for the festive season. Following retired policeman Luke Fitzwilliam as he investigates a series of deaths in the town of Wychwood-Under-Ashe, it was Tyninghame in East Lothian which took on that particular starring role. In addition, the show also filmed in Paisley and Ayrshire.

Wedding Season

Wedding Season filmed in Scotland. Image: Luke Varley/Disney+Wedding Season filmed in Scotland. Image: Luke Varley/Disney+
Wedding Season filmed in Scotland. Image: Luke Varley/Disney+

Released on Disney+ in 2022, Wedding Season is a romantic comedy, action thriller and murder series rolled into one. The series focuses on Katie – a young bride whose husband and in-laws are murdered on her wedding day – and Stefan – the man she was having an affair with – as they both blame each other and attempt to find out the truth. The genre-busting show was filmed at Loch Fyne and Aberdeenshire fishing village Johnshaven as well as The Horn Milk Bar in Perthshire.

Andor

Star Wars prequel series Andor filmed in Scotland. Image: DisneyStar Wars prequel series Andor filmed in Scotland. Image: Disney
Star Wars prequel series Andor filmed in Scotland. Image: Disney

Released in 2022 – but not in a galaxy far, far away – Star Wars Rogue One prequel series Andor was another Disney production to film in Scotland. The science fiction show follows Cassian Andor, a thief and scavenger as he finds his way during the formative years of the rebellion. Andor was filmed at the Cruachan Reservoir in Argyll and also Scottish actor Alex Ferns also appears in the show.

