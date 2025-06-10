Merrit Lingard, played by Chloe Pirrie, pictured with Edinburgh Castle in the background. But where was the scene shot? Merrit Lingard, played by Chloe Pirrie, pictured with Edinburgh Castle in the background. But where was the scene shot?
Merrit Lingard, played by Chloe Pirrie, pictured with Edinburgh Castle in the background. But where was the scene shot? | Netflix

Where was Dept. Q filmed? Here are 17 Scottish locations that are pivotal to the hit Netflix crime drama

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 10th Jun 2025, 13:08 BST

Scots will no doubt recognise plenty of the locations used in the crime series.

New Netflix crime series Dept. Q seems to have been a hit with both critics and viewers - with hopes that a second series could be on the way.

Based on a series of book by Danish writer Jussi Adler-Olsen, it sees Matthew Goode play police detective Carl Morck, who is put in charge of a cold case unit in Edinburgh.

Chloe Pirrie, Jamie Sives, Mark Bonnar, Leah Byrne, Kate Dickie, Shirley Henderson and Kelly Macdonald also star.

The series was filmed across Edinburgh and Scotland, and eagle-eyed viewers have been trying to work out where the real locations are.

Here are 17 of them.

When you see the characters leaving court, it's the entrance of Edinburgh City Chambers you see. The eye-catching building is on the city's bustling Royal Mile, meaning filming had to be done at weekends and quieter times.

1. Edinburgh City Chambers

When you see the characters leaving court, it's the entrance of Edinburgh City Chambers you see. The eye-catching building is on the city's bustling Royal Mile, meaning filming had to be done at weekends and quieter times. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Also on the Royal Mile, in Dept. Q you can see Parliament Square, St Giles' Cathedral and the High Court of Justiciary in the background - although that was not where the court scenes were set.

2. Parliament Square

Also on the Royal Mile, in Dept. Q you can see Parliament Square, St Giles' Cathedral and the High Court of Justiciary in the background - although that was not where the court scenes were set. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
The court scenes were filmed over the road in the Signet Library, also tucked away on the Royal Mile. The home of a prestigious association of Scottish lawyers called the Society of Writers to Her Majesty's Signet, it's a popular spot for afternoon tea and can be hired as a luxurious wedding venue.

3. The Signet Library

The court scenes were filmed over the road in the Signet Library, also tucked away on the Royal Mile. The home of a prestigious association of Scottish lawyers called the Society of Writers to Her Majesty's Signet, it's a popular spot for afternoon tea and can be hired as a luxurious wedding venue. | National World

Photo Sales
When the investigation leads to a hotel in the shadow of the Forth Bridges, the building shown is the Hilton DoubleTree Hotel, in Queensferry.

4. DoubleTree Hotel

When the investigation leads to a hotel in the shadow of the Forth Bridges, the building shown is the Hilton DoubleTree Hotel, in Queensferry. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:NetflixScottish GovernmentPolicemanWork
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice