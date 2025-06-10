New Netflix crime series Dept. Q seems to have been a hit with both critics and viewers - with hopes that a second series could be on the way.
Based on a series of book by Danish writer Jussi Adler-Olsen, it sees Matthew Goode play police detective Carl Morck, who is put in charge of a cold case unit in Edinburgh.
Chloe Pirrie, Jamie Sives, Mark Bonnar, Leah Byrne, Kate Dickie, Shirley Henderson and Kelly Macdonald also star.
The series was filmed across Edinburgh and Scotland, and eagle-eyed viewers have been trying to work out where the real locations are.
1. Edinburgh City Chambers
When you see the characters leaving court, it's the entrance of Edinburgh City Chambers you see. The eye-catching building is on the city's bustling Royal Mile, meaning filming had to be done at weekends and quieter times. | Google Maps
2. Parliament Square
Also on the Royal Mile, in Dept. Q you can see Parliament Square, St Giles' Cathedral and the High Court of Justiciary in the background - although that was not where the court scenes were set. | Google Maps
3. The Signet Library
The court scenes were filmed over the road in the Signet Library, also tucked away on the Royal Mile. The home of a prestigious association of Scottish lawyers called the Society of Writers to Her Majesty's Signet, it's a popular spot for afternoon tea and can be hired as a luxurious wedding venue. | National World
4. DoubleTree Hotel
When the investigation leads to a hotel in the shadow of the Forth Bridges, the building shown is the Hilton DoubleTree Hotel, in Queensferry. | Google Maps