Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein will be in cinemas from Friday, October 24, with just 12 in Scotland showing the film.

Guillermo del Toro’s much anticipated adaptation of Frankenstein is set to march into cinemas this month, ahead of its full release on Netflix.

Select cinemas around the world will begin showing the new take on Mary Shelley’s iconic classic from Friday, October 17 with the film set to begin streaming on Friday, November 7.

Though Frankenstein stars Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi and Mia Goth, Scotland plays a supporting role in the film with del Toro having brought production to the country last year.

Large parts of Edinburgh city centre were shut down to accommodate the shoot, with other locations in and around Aberdeenshire, Arbroath and Glasgow also used for filming.

If you’re excited about Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein and want to experience it on the big screen, here are all of the Scottish cinemas which will be showing the film and when you can go and see it.

When is Frankenstein coming out in cinemas?

Fans will officially be able to see Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein in cinemas from Friday, October 24.

That’s despite the majority of Netflix’s posters advertising the cinematic release date as Friday, October 17, which actually only applies to New York and Los Angeles.

It also follows a limited run of Frankenstein showings around the UK which were part of London Film Festival.

Here are all the Scottish cinemas showing Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein

Since it is such a rare occasion that Netflix allow any of their films to be shown in cinemas, the streaming platform has created this handy website which lists every cinema showing Frankenstein in the UK.

There are 12 Scottish cinemas which will be showing Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, with the majority of them in Glasgow or Edinburgh, but with some scattered slightly further afield as well.

Every cinema in Scotland showing Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein:

Edinburgh Filmhouse – From Friday, October 24 to Thursday, October 30.

– From Friday, October 24 to Thursday, October 30. Everyman Edinburgh – On Friday, October 24.

– On Friday, October 24. Edinburgh Cameo Picturehouse – From Friday, October 24 to Sunday, October 26.

– From Friday, October 24 to Sunday, October 26. The Scotsman Picturehouse, Edinburgh – From Friday, October 31 to Thursday, November 6.

– From Friday, October 31 to Thursday, November 6. Glasgow Film Theatre – From Friday, October 24 to Thursday, November 6.

– From Friday, October 24 to Thursday, November 6. Everyman Glasgow – On Friday, October 24.

– On Friday, October 24. Showcase Glasgow Coatbridge – From Friday, October 24 to Sunday, November 2.

– From Friday, October 24 to Sunday, November 2. Grosvenor Picture Theatre, Glasgow – From Friday, October 24 to Thursday, October 30.

– From Friday, October 24 to Thursday, October 30. Robert Burns Centre Film Theatre, Dumfries – On Sunday, November 9 and Thursday, November 13.

– On Sunday, November 9 and Thursday, November 13. Perth Playhouse – From Friday, October 24 to Thursday, October 30.

– From Friday, October 24 to Thursday, October 30. Montrose Playhouse – From Friday, October 24 to Thursday, October 30.

– From Friday, October 24 to Thursday, October 30. Dundee Contemporary Arts – From Friday, October 24 to Thursday, October 30.

Unfortunately, for those further north than Montrose it will be a case of waiting until Frankenstein arrives on Netflix in November.

When is Frankenstein on Netflix?

If you’re in the UK you will be able to watch Frankenstein on Netflix from 8am on Friday, November 7.