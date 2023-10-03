What you need to know about Alison Hammond, the new host of The Great British Bake Off.

Alison Hammond is a national treasure but for those watching The Great British Bake Off in the United States, she may be less familiar.

The TV personality has been entertaining audiences with her appearances on shows such as This Morning for years, but her Bake Off role marks a new challenge for Hammond.

Here’s everything you need to know about Alison Hammond, the new host of The Great British Baking Show.

What is Alison Hammond known for?

The Birmingham-raised actress and presenter first rose to fame on series three of reality show Big Brother. She entered the iconic house in 2002 and lasted just fourteen days before being evicted, however her TV career was far from finished.

Following her time on Big Brother, Hammond was recruited to join ITV’s This Morning as a presenter and reporter as well as featuring in other shows such as Loose Women, I’m A Celebrity and Strictly Come Dancing.

Alison Hammond was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in 2014. Image: Getty

In addition, she has appeared in dramas such as Doctors and The Dumping Ground, while Hammond made her Hollywood debut in Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation as Frankenginger.

Fans of Bake Off will also recognise her from her own stint in the tent for Stand Up 2 Cancer, and Hammond has also written two books; autobiography You’ve Got To Laugh and children’s novel Black in Time with co-writer E.L. Norry.

What are her best moments?

In 2017 she went viral on social media during an interview with Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling for Blade Runner 2049.

During a morning full of interviews for the stars, Hammond had the pair laughing — and drinking – in minutes with her brutal honesty, admitting she had never seen the original.

Her other antics include, the ever iconic, knocking a man into the Albert Dock on This Morning’s weather maps. Standing on a floating map of the UK when the presenter jumped across to Northern Ireland she accidentally shoved one of the sailors overboard.