GBBO: Everything you need to know about Noel Fielding

From The Mighty Boosh to The Great British Bake Off, Noel Fielding has been on our screens for many years.

Noel Fielding. Image: Jo Hale/Getty Images

Having been a co-presenter on The Great British Bake Off since 2017, Noel Fielding has become a staple in the tent.

Fielding rose to fame as part of The Mighty Boosh in the 2000s and has certainly made an impression on the public, especially with his unique sense of style which saw him named as one of Britain's best dressed men in 2015 by GQ.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is Noel Fielding known for?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spanning live performances, a radio show as well as a TV series of the same name, Fielding gained recognition for his work in comedy troupe The Mighty Boosh alongside Julian Barratt in the 2000s.

The London-born entertainer also appeared in a number of other television shows such as The IT Crowd and Noel Fielding’s Luxury Comedy.

In 2017 it was announced that Fielding would co-host The Great British Bake Off alongside Sandi Toksvig, then later Matt Lucas. As of 2023, Fielding hosts alongside TV presenter Alison Hammond.

Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas stood behind Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. Image: Channel 4

He said: “Alison is a breath of fresh air. She brings an energy that’s infectious. Paul has been on the show since the beginning. Me and Prue [Leith] have been here for seven years, unbelievably. When someone new comes in, it’s like seeing Christmas all over again through your children’s eyes.

"Alison’s arrival has given us a reboot. Everyone raised their game. This is the best series in years.”

Fielding is also known for his art, and has released books, held exhibitions and even collaborated with luxury fashion house Fendi on their Autumn/Winter collection in 2021. For those looking to recreate any of his looks at home there are dedicated accounts which source the clothing he wears.

What band was Noel Fielding in?

The multi-talented comedian has also released two albums with Kasabian’s Sergio Pizzorno under music project Loose Tapestries, and has appeared in several music videos, such as Blue Song by Mint Royale which was directed by Edgar Wright.

Is Noel Fielding married?

While Fielding isn’t married, he has been in a relationship with Lliana Bird for a number of years. The pair are rumoured to have began dating around 2010 and share two children together.

Noel Fielding and Lliana Bird at London Fashion Week in 2017 Image: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bird is a broadcaster and author, releasing her first children’s book Baboo The Unusual Bee in September. In addition she is the co-founder of non-profit organisation, Choose Love.

The presenter previously dated the lead singer of Robots in Disguise Dee Plume, and was rumoured to have dated Pixie Geldof, though Fielding has said the pair were never more than friends.

Does Noel Fielding have children?