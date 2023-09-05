Here is our guide to every winner of The Great British Bake Off and what they've been up to since triumphing in the tent.

For more than ten years, The Great British Bake Off has been searching for the best amateur bakers in the UK.

With series 14 just around the corner - and the latest winner soon to be revealed - we have decided to take a look back at all Bake Off winners since the show's debut in 2010.

Edd Kimber – Series 1 (2010)

Edd Kimber won the very first series of The Great British Bake Off back in 2010. The former debt-collector has left his past career behind and is the author of several successful cookbooks with his own food blog and regular contributions to magazines. Not to mention his time working at Le Manoir – Raymond Blanc’s world-renowned restaurant.

Jo Wheatley – Series 2 (2011)

Since winning Bake Off back in 2011, mum-of-three Jo has become a grandmother and retired to Lisbon. The lovable baker released two cookbooks following her win and still updates her blog, Jo’s Blue Aga.

John Whaite – Series 3 (2012)

John Whaite with Johannes Radebe. Image: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Moving onto series three, underdog John Whaite won the show at just 23 years old while sitting his university exams. Since his time on the show he has earned certifications from Le Cordon Bleu, opened his own cooking school and written several cookbooks. His career on TV didn’t stop with Bake Off, and the chef has appeared on shows such as Lorraine, Sunday Brunch and Steph’s Packed Lunch. In addition, John reached the final of Strictly Come Dancing in 2021 with partner Johannes Radebe, making history as the first ever male same-sex partnership on the show.

Frances Quinn – Series 4 (2013)

Fashion designer and baker Frances Quinn was victorious in 2013, winning the close final with her three-tier wedding cake. She released book Quintessential Baking in 2015 and is the host of YouTube series Baking Playlist which brings together Frances’ passion for baking together with musician guests such as The Wombats and Tom Walker.

Nancy Birtwhistle – Series 5 (2014)

The fifth series of the show saw grandmother Nancy Birtwhistle snatch victory from favourite Richard Burr with her miniature version of Moulin Rouge. She has written several books, on subjects from baking to gardening and green living, and regularly gives live demonstrations.

Nadiya Hussain – Series 6 (2015)

Queen Elizabeth II receives a birthday cake from Nadiya Hussain, winner of the Great British Bake Off, during her 90th Birthday Walkabout on April 21, 2016. Image: John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Perhaps one of the best known champions of The Great British Bake Off, Nadiya has been almost unstoppable since her 2015 win. Her passion for baking, sense of humour and natural talent in front of the camera – including her winning facial expressions – propelled her to fame. She has led several TV shows, from Nadiya’s Everyday Baking to The Chronicles of Nadiya and she has penned not only cookbooks, but novels, children’s books and an autobiography which includes her original poetry.

Candice Brown – Series 7 (2016)

The Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown. Image: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Former PE teacher Candice Brown won Bake Off in 2016 and following her appearance on the show, pursued a career in baking instead. With two cookbooks under her belt, a short-lived stint on Dancing on Ice and a winning turn on Celebrity Mastermind, Candice now owns and runs The Green Man pub in Eversholt, Bedfordshire. You may also have seen Candice in the 2020 film Love Sarah, which starred Celia Imrie.

Sophie Faldo – Series 8 (2017)

Sophie Faldo won The Great British Bake Off in 2018. Image: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Her win may have accidentally been spoiled by Prue Leith on Twitter, but Sophie Faldo was a surprising winner in a season which included Junior Bake Off judge and Bake Off: the Professionals host Liam Charles. The former Army officer now owns Sophie Faldo Couture Cakes and continues training to be a stunt woman, with her recipes featured in several magazines and newspapers.

Rahul Mandal – Series 9 (2018)

2018 Bake Off Winner Rahul Mandal. Image: Getty

Dr Rahul Mandal quickly became a fan favourite with his unassuming attitude and friendly character. He won the show despite facing disaster during his showstopper when a storage jar shattered due to the extreme heat contaminating his cake mixture. Since his time on the show, he published Showstopping Cakes: Mastering the Art and Science of Baking but also returned to his work as an engineering researcher at the University of Sheffield's Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre.

David Atherton – Series 10 (2019)

David Atherton attending the 2019 Global Citizen Prize. Image: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Global Citizen

In 2019 underdog David Atherton won despite never being named Star Baker during his time on the show. The former health advisor has continued the Bake Off tradition of releasing cookbooks, including My First Cookbook, and is the co-host of the Sticky Bun Boys podcast alongside fellow series ten contestant Michael Chakraverty.

Peter Sawkins – Series 11 (2020)

The youngest Great British Bake Off Winner in history, while on the show Peter Sawkins was studying Accounting and Finance at the University of Edinburgh. Since winning, Peter has graduated, released two books, ran the London Marathon, created a range of bakes to be sold at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh and even become a National Numeracy ambassador. Phew.

Guiseppe Dell'Anno – Series 12 (2021)

Growing up with a professional chef for a father, Italian Guiseppe Dell'Anno put his lifelong love of baking to the test during series 12 of The Great British Bake Off. Since winning, the engineer has shared his passion for baking with the world releasing two cookbooks which feature recipes based on his father’s notes.

Syabira Yusoff – Series 13 (2022)

Great British Bake Off 2022 winner Syabira Yusoff with judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. Image: Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/Channel 4