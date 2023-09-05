Every Great British Bake Off contestant from Scotland so far and where they are now, including Peter Sawkins
From the very first baker in 2010 to the most recent hopefuls from 2022, here are all the Scottish bakers to have appeared on The Great British Bake Off.
Since its debut in 2010, there have been a fair number of Scottish contestants who have tried their luck in The Great British Bake Off tent.
Edinburgh-born amateur baker Peter Sawkins even made history in 2020 as Bake Off’s youngest-ever winner, and the only Scottish champion so far.
But which other Great British Bake Off contestants are from Scotland?
Kevin Flynn
One of two Scottish bakers who appeared on series 13 of Bake Off was Kevin Flynn, a music teacher from Lanarkshire. Kevin began baking when he was 17 and following his time on the show, he continues to teach while posting his many bakes on Instagram, sharing his recipes in different publications and taking part in live demonstrations across the country.
James Dewar
James Dewar, originally from Glasgow, also took part in the 2022 series of The Great British Bake Off. After being eliminated in week four James has continued to bake, sharing his many weird and wonderful creations on Instagram – though he has returned to his career as a nuclear scientist.
Peter Sawkins
The only Scottish winner of GBBO so far, Peter Sawkins was still studying at Edinburgh University when he won series 11. Since his win, he has graduated alongside writing two cookbooks and even partnering with the Royal Botanic Garden in Edinburgh.
Michael Chakraverty
Although Michael Chakraverty is technically from Newcastle, the baker was raised in Scone and studied in Edinburgh, more than qualifying him for this list. The theatre manager now hosts the Sticky Bun Boys podcast with his fellow contestant, and series 10 winner, David Atherton.
Tom Hetherington
Competing in series 8, Edinburgh architect Tom Hetherington impressed judges during biscuit week. Tom credits Bake Off for giving him the confidence to pursue baking, though he is still a practising architect - albeit one who develops recipes and creates wedding cakes and other bakes to order in his spare time.
Flora Shedden
There was another double helping of Scottish contestants during series 6 of GBBO, starting with Flora Shedden. From Dunkeld in Perth, gallery assistant Flora was just 19 when she appeared on the show. Now she owns ARAN, an artisan bakery, and shop Lòn in her hometown and has released three cookbooks.
Marie Campbell
Grandmother Marie Campbell from Auchterarder also took part in 2015 and was even the first star baker of the series. However her time on the show was short-lived as the following week she failed to impress and left the tent. Her time on the show was marked by outrage from audiences however, as she once studied a patisserie course at The Ritz in Paris – in 1984. She’s remained relatively quiet since her time on the show but can be found on social media.
Norman Calder
Series 5 of The Great British Bake Off saw Norman Calder from Moray storming into the tent. The retired Merchant Navy radio operator was raised within a family of bakers and appreciates the traditional Scottish bakes, but ended up leaving the show a week after the infamous Bingate incident. Following his time on the show, he released A Taste of Norman's Life: Recipes and stories from Norman Calder.
James Morton
One of the earliest Scottish contestants on The Great British Bake Off was Dr James Morton from Shetland, who reached the series 3 final. Since his time on the show James has become a GP and authored several award-winning books on baking and brewing.
Lea Harris
Lea Harris from Midlothian was the very first Scottish Bake Off contestant and also the very first departure from the tent during series 1 of the show in 2010. Lea’s early departure hasn’t stopped her passion for baking however, and she has food blog, Off The Eaten Track, and is Director Of Products at The Scottish Food Awards and Academy.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.