From the very first baker in 2010 to the most recent hopefuls from 2022, here are all the Scottish bakers to have appeared on The Great British Bake Off.

Since its debut in 2010, there have been a fair number of Scottish contestants who have tried their luck in The Great British Bake Off tent.

Edinburgh-born amateur baker Peter Sawkins even made history in 2020 as Bake Off’s youngest-ever winner, and the only Scottish champion so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But which other Great British Bake Off contestants are from Scotland?

Kevin Flynn

One of two Scottish bakers who appeared on series 13 of Bake Off was Kevin Flynn, a music teacher from Lanarkshire. Kevin began baking when he was 17 and following his time on the show, he continues to teach while posting his many bakes on Instagram, sharing his recipes in different publications and taking part in live demonstrations across the country.

James Dewar

Noel Fielding quizzes James Dewar in the Bake Off tent. Image: Channel 4

James Dewar, originally from Glasgow, also took part in the 2022 series of The Great British Bake Off. After being eliminated in week four James has continued to bake, sharing his many weird and wonderful creations on Instagram – though he has returned to his career as a nuclear scientist.

Peter Sawkins

Dave Friday, left, with fellow Bake Off contestant and 2020 champion Peter Sawkins. Image: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The only Scottish winner of GBBO so far, Peter Sawkins was still studying at Edinburgh University when he won series 11. Since his win, he has graduated alongside writing two cookbooks and even partnering with the Royal Botanic Garden in Edinburgh.

Michael Chakraverty

Michael Chakraverty competed in series 10 of The Great British Bake Off. Image: Joe Maher/Getty Images

Although Michael Chakraverty is technically from Newcastle, the baker was raised in Scone and studied in Edinburgh, more than qualifying him for this list. The theatre manager now hosts the Sticky Bun Boys podcast with his fellow contestant, and series 10 winner, David Atherton.

Tom Hetherington

Competing in series 8, Edinburgh architect Tom Hetherington impressed judges during biscuit week. Tom credits Bake Off for giving him the confidence to pursue baking, though he is still a practising architect - albeit one who develops recipes and creates wedding cakes and other bakes to order in his spare time.

Flora Shedden

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was another double helping of Scottish contestants during series 6 of GBBO, starting with Flora Shedden. From Dunkeld in Perth, gallery assistant Flora was just 19 when she appeared on the show. Now she owns ARAN, an artisan bakery, and shop Lòn in her hometown and has released three cookbooks.

Marie Campbell

Grandmother Marie Campbell from Auchterarder also took part in 2015 and was even the first star baker of the series. However her time on the show was short-lived as the following week she failed to impress and left the tent. Her time on the show was marked by outrage from audiences however, as she once studied a patisserie course at The Ritz in Paris – in 1984. She’s remained relatively quiet since her time on the show but can be found on social media.

Norman Calder

Advertisement Hide Ad

Series 5 of The Great British Bake Off saw Norman Calder from Moray storming into the tent. The retired Merchant Navy radio operator was raised within a family of bakers and appreciates the traditional Scottish bakes, but ended up leaving the show a week after the infamous Bingate incident. Following his time on the show, he released A Taste of Norman's Life: Recipes and stories from Norman Calder.

James Morton

One of the earliest Scottish contestants on The Great British Bake Off was Dr James Morton from Shetland, who reached the series 3 final. Since his time on the show James has become a GP and authored several award-winning books on baking and brewing.

Lea Harris