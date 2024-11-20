Christiaan, Gill, Dylan and Georgie all made it to the 2024 Bake Off semifinal. | Channel 4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon

After a close semi-final, Gill was sent home from the tent leaving Georgie, Dylan and Christiaan as the 2024 Bake Off finalists.

The end of the 2024 Great British Bake Off is almost upon us, following a tense semi-final.

From new technical challenges which saw the bakers attempting to create delicious bakes without following a recipe to incredibly realistic showstoppers which had the judges questioning reality.

This week’s episode saw the bakers take on a number of patisserie challenges so difficult that one baker even had to be talked out of leaving the tent early.

With just the final of the competition left, now only three bakers now remain. Here’s who is in the Great British Bake Off final.

How were the finalists decided?

During this year’s Great British Bake Off semi-final, bakers faced a breakfast pastry signature bake - which saw them enter the tent a full day ahead of the competition to allow for proper pastry lamination - an opera cake technical challenge, and finally, a showstopper which called on them to create fruit-shaped entremets.

After a decades themed week Gill, Georgie, Dylan and Christiaan all made it through to what turned into one of the closest semi-finals ever, with the three rounds seeing different bakers come to the front of the pack.

In discussing who would be going through to the final and who would be going home just ahead of the final, judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith told hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding that they would have to consider not only this week’s results but also those from previous weeks.

As a result, fan favourite Gill was eliminated from the Great British Bake Off.

The northern English baker was known for her warm personality, leaving the tent with a series of hugs - which included the cameramen - as well as with a purple mixing bowl from the back of the set which she had her eye on since the start.

The Great British Bake Off 2024 finalists

With Gill now out of the competition that means that Dylan, Georgie and Christiaan are the 2024 Great British Bake Off finalists.

Christiaan, Dylan and Georgie have all made it through to the 2024 Great British Bake Off final. | Channel 4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon

Christiaan impressed the judges so much that he was able to become star baker for the first time at the last possible opportunity. His competition have each earned the title twice throughout the competition.

During patisserie week Georgie was pushed to the brink during the technical challenge, despite almost giving up after Alison was able to talk her through her worries. Meanwhile, Dylan was able to make up for his slightly under proved pastries in the signature.