Whether it’s James Acaster’s breakdown or the requisite soggy bottom joke, here are 13 of the best quotes from The Great British Bake Off.

The Great British Bake Off is a staple of autumn television and since Mary Berry first uttered the word "moist" it has been known for its moments of humour and heart.

To celebrate its upcoming return on Tuesday September 26, here are 13 of the best quotes from The Great British Bake Off (or Great British Baking Show, if you’re American).

James Acaster — “Bon Appetit!”

Before coming out with one of the most iconic lines in the entire Bake Off series, James Acaster asks Paul Hollywood: “Do you want to shake my hand now or later?”

However when James is approached ahead of his “Started making it. Had a breakdown. Bon Appetit!”

It may not technically count as Bake Off – considering it is from the celebrity edition – however, it is unarguably one of the most quoted moments from the entire franchise and has been included to make the list a baker's dozen.

Nadiya Hussain – “What have I done?”

Nadiya's sense of humour didn't hurt her Bake Off win. Image: Getty

While explaining her levitating cheesecake idea, the task that Nadiya has taken on seems to dawn on her while explaining to the judges.

Then after everything is in the oven she begins to laugh at herself: “Oh my god, what have I done?”

Tamal Ray – “Decisions, decisions.”

Competing during the same series Of Bake Off as Nadiya, Tamal had some memorable quotes. Image: Getty

Also competing alongside Nadiya in 2015 was Tamal Ray whose stress saw him talking to himself.

“Decisions, decisions. All of them wrong.”

Flora Shedden – “There’s lots of wobbles happening this weekend.”

Scottish baker Flora made it to the semi-finals during the same season as Nadiya and Tamal and had this to say during baking: “There’s lots of wobbles happening this weekend. Emotionally, structurally…” Relatable.

Kimberley Wilson – “The terror of a soggy bottom has been keeping me up all night…”

During series 4 of the show, finalist Kimberly had a very real Bake Off fear: “The terror of a soggy bottom has been keeping me up all night…”

For all the years of GBBO having been on the dreaded soggy bottom rears its head a few times each series.

Carole Edwards – “Me apple catchers!”

Affectionately known by fans as Compost Carole, this baker was certainly a character during her time on the show. While one of her most notable appearances may have been during the disastrous Mexican Week where she peeled an avocado, her humour was present throughout the series.

Speaking before her day in the tent, Carole jokes: "So ready for anything today, but then I’ve got my big lucky pants on now. Me apple catchers!”

Rahul Mandal – “I’m not confident…”

Rahul may have come out on top, winning series 9, but he didn’t enter the tent full of confidence. Instead, he endeared audiences with his Eeyore attitude to life.

“I’m not confident with anything happening around my life … so how can the baking temperature be different?”

That’s on top of him even apologising to Paul… for his bake being too good.

Cathryn Dresser – “I’m not serving Mary Berry green carpet."

An early, yet iconic, Bake Off moment involves series 3 baker Cathryn. While getting help from a fellow baker on how best to knead their dough, Cathryn accidently throws it onto the carpet.

“It’s got green carpet in it. I’m not serving Mary Berry green carpet."

Michael Chakraverty – “I like a shallow tart.”

Michael Chakraverty competed in series 10 of The Great British Bake Off. Image: Joe Maher/Getty Images

Michael was one of the most cheerful bakers in the series 10 tent, with plenty of jokes to share. One of his cheekiest moments?

"I don't like a very deep tart. I like a shallow tart."

He just couldn't help himself.

Norman Calder – “My puddings are the opposite of that...”

While Scottish baker Norman is also remembered for his "exotic" ingredient (pesto, if you were wondering), one of his best moments was making sticky toffee pudding.

Norman said: "Sticky toffee pudding is not meant to look beautiful. It’s a bit like some people. They’re nice looking on the outside but they’re rotten in the middle. My puddings are the opposite of that."

Abdul Rehman Sharif – “Let me bring out my book of worries.”

During the 2022 series, Abdul regularly cracked jokes with his book of worries quote perhaps a standout for a baker under pressure in the tent.

“There’s a whole lot of worries actually… let me bring out my book of worries.”

Kevin Flynn – “Child prodigies.”

In a funny moment when asked by Noel what he fears the most, Scottish baker and music teacher Kevin replied unexpectedly with "Child prodigies".

Nadiya Hussain – “I can and I will."

In what has to be one of the most iconic winning speeches of all time, not just on The Great British Bake Off, Nadiya shared some really inspirational words.

"I am never ever going to put boundaries on myself ever again. I am never going to say I can't do it. I'm never going to say maybe.