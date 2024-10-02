Why did Jeff leave The Great British Bake Off? Baker quits the tent halfway through biscuit week

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Comment
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 07:36 BST
Jeff, one of the contestants on series 15 of The Great British Bake off, which begins on Channel 4 on September 24Jeff, one of the contestants on series 15 of The Great British Bake off, which begins on Channel 4 on September 24
Jeff, one of the contestants on series 15 of The Great British Bake off, which begins on Channel 4 on September 24 | Channel 4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA Wire
After only managing only the first challenge, one Bake Off contestant quit the tent for good during week two.

Avid fans of The Great British Bake Off will be surprised to hear that after no elimination last week, just one baker was sent home by judges.

Hide Ad

Instead, American Bake Off contestant Jeff left the tent of his own volition midway through biscuit week becoming the first baker to leave the tent.

Hide Ad

During week one, Jeff completed his signature bake before illness saw him forced to sit out of the mini battenberg cake technical and showstopper.

This year's Bake Off contestants.This year's Bake Off contestants.
This year's Bake Off contestants. | Channel 4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA Wire

Following his biscuit week signature bake, Jeff then started feeling unwell in the middle of the technical challenge making the decision to leave the tent - for good.

He said: "I am fine, but this time around it just wasn’t right for me. I have really enjoyed it, everyone has been wonderful, there’s a great group of bakers in there. I didn’t make it very far, but there you go, it was wonderful so thank you very much."

His departure was followed by Hazel being eliminated by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, with Sumayah announced as Star Baker.

This leaves ten bakers still in the running to become the ultimate Star Baker and win the coveted Great British Bake Off cake stand.

Related topics:Prue LeithGreat British Bake Off
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.