After only managing only the first challenge, one Bake Off contestant quit the tent for good during week two.

Avid fans of The Great British Bake Off will be surprised to hear that after no elimination last week, just one baker was sent home by judges.

Instead, American Bake Off contestant Jeff left the tent of his own volition midway through biscuit week becoming the first baker to leave the tent.

During week one, Jeff completed his signature bake before illness saw him forced to sit out of the mini battenberg cake technical and showstopper.

Following his biscuit week signature bake, Jeff then started feeling unwell in the middle of the technical challenge making the decision to leave the tent - for good.

He said: "I am fine, but this time around it just wasn’t right for me. I have really enjoyed it, everyone has been wonderful, there’s a great group of bakers in there. I didn’t make it very far, but there you go, it was wonderful so thank you very much."

His departure was followed by Hazel being eliminated by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, with Sumayah announced as Star Baker.