Meet the 2024 Great British Bake Off contestants

3 . Sumayah, 19

19-year-old Sumayah from Lancashire is the youngest baker in this year's tent, having taken a gap year before heading to university to study dentistry. Speaking on entering the tent she said: "Despite my disastrous audition, I had this inexplicable feeling that I would get into the tent, not because I was confident in myself, but more a sense of impending fear. I still can’t believe I actually got in, it’s unbelievable! I missed the phone call five times, so I was the last baker they notified." | Channel 4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA Wire