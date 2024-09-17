Meet the 2024 Great British Bake Off contestants

With the show returning to Channel 4 next week, the 12 aspiring bakers who are set to battle it out in the iconic Bake Off tent have been revealed.
Hollywood said: “The bakers are more polished, and they have more finesse to their work this year. They came out the box being very good.”
With high praise for the bakers already, here are all of The Great British Bake Off 2024 contestants.
1. Andy, 44
Car mechanic Andy from Essex is one of this year's Great British Bake Off contestants. He's baked since he was a child and has entered the tent to take his skills to the next level. In between travelling with his partner Nicki in their motorhome, Andy hopes to inspire his daughter as a baker. | Channel 4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA Wire
2. Christiaan, 33
Originally from The Netherlands, 33-year-old Christiaan is a menswear designer who moved to the UK to pursue his career seven years ago. He said: "As a baker, one of my strengths is to not be afraid to try out new things, taking risks which may pay off or they may not. I also think my background in fashion can play to my strengths, when thinking about design/details/colours/etc." | Channel 4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA Wire
3. Sumayah, 19
19-year-old Sumayah from Lancashire is the youngest baker in this year's tent, having taken a gap year before heading to university to study dentistry. Speaking on entering the tent she said: "Despite my disastrous audition, I had this inexplicable feeling that I would get into the tent, not because I was confident in myself, but more a sense of impending fear. I still can’t believe I actually got in, it’s unbelievable! I missed the phone call five times, so I was the last baker they notified." | Channel 4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA Wire
4. Dylan, 20
Having recently completed a gap year travelling around Southeast Asia, 20-year-old retail worker Dylan is originally from Buckinghamshire. Having an Indian mother and Japanese-Belgian father, his work is heavily inspired by both cultures. | Channel 4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA Wire