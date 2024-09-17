Meet the 2024 Great British Bake Off contestants

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Published 17th Sep 2024, 11:02 GMT

Here are all of the bakers taking part in this year’s Bake Off.

With The Great British Bake Off almost ready to come out, this year’s contestants have been revealed.

With the show returning to Channel 4 next week, the 12 aspiring bakers who are set to battle it out in the iconic Bake Off tent have been revealed.

Though none appear to be Scottish, judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith have said that this year’s contestants are the cream of the crop.

Hollywood said: “The bakers are more polished, and they have more finesse to their work this year. They came out the box being very good.”

With high praise for the bakers already, here are all of The Great British Bake Off 2024 contestants.

Car mechanic Andy from Essex is one of this year's Great British Bake Off contestants. He's baked since he was a child and has entered the tent to take his skills to the next level. In between travelling with his partner Nicki in their motorhome, Andy hopes to inspire his daughter as a baker.

1. Andy, 44

Car mechanic Andy from Essex is one of this year's Great British Bake Off contestants. He's baked since he was a child and has entered the tent to take his skills to the next level. In between travelling with his partner Nicki in their motorhome, Andy hopes to inspire his daughter as a baker. | Channel 4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Originally from The Netherlands, 33-year-old Christiaan is a menswear designer who moved to the UK to pursue his career seven years ago. He said: "As a baker, one of my strengths is to not be afraid to try out new things, taking risks which may pay off or they may not. I also think my background in fashion can play to my strengths, when thinking about design/details/colours/etc."

2. Christiaan, 33

Originally from The Netherlands, 33-year-old Christiaan is a menswear designer who moved to the UK to pursue his career seven years ago. He said: "As a baker, one of my strengths is to not be afraid to try out new things, taking risks which may pay off or they may not. I also think my background in fashion can play to my strengths, when thinking about design/details/colours/etc." | Channel 4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA Wire

Photo Sales
19-year-old Sumayah from Lancashire is the youngest baker in this year's tent, having taken a gap year before heading to university to study dentistry. Speaking on entering the tent she said: "Despite my disastrous audition, I had this inexplicable feeling that I would get into the tent, not because I was confident in myself, but more a sense of impending fear. I still can’t believe I actually got in, it’s unbelievable! I missed the phone call five times, so I was the last baker they notified."

3. Sumayah, 19

19-year-old Sumayah from Lancashire is the youngest baker in this year's tent, having taken a gap year before heading to university to study dentistry. Speaking on entering the tent she said: "Despite my disastrous audition, I had this inexplicable feeling that I would get into the tent, not because I was confident in myself, but more a sense of impending fear. I still can’t believe I actually got in, it’s unbelievable! I missed the phone call five times, so I was the last baker they notified." | Channel 4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Having recently completed a gap year travelling around Southeast Asia, 20-year-old retail worker Dylan is originally from Buckinghamshire. Having an Indian mother and Japanese-Belgian father, his work is heavily inspired by both cultures.

4. Dylan, 20

Having recently completed a gap year travelling around Southeast Asia, 20-year-old retail worker Dylan is originally from Buckinghamshire. Having an Indian mother and Japanese-Belgian father, his work is heavily inspired by both cultures. | Channel 4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Great British Bake OffPrue LeithChannel 4
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice