Who won at the 2024 Golden Globes? List of winners in full including Oppenheimer and Succession
From Oppenheimer to the Glasgow-set Poor Things, here are all of the winners from the 2024 Golden Globes.
The winners at the 2024 Golden Globes awards have been announced, celebrating the best of film and television of the year.
The star-studded awards marked a massive year for entertainment, despite strike related disruptions, with nominations including films such as Barbie, and Killers of the Flower Moon and TV shows including The Bear and Succession.
From Emma Stone winning Best Actress for her role in Poor Things to Oppenheimer's five awards, here is the list of winners from the 2024 Golden Globes in full.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Poor Things
Best Motion Picture – Animated
The Boy and the Heron
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Barbie
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
Anatomy of a Fall
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Director — Motion Picture
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Anatomy of a Fall
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
What Was I Made For? from Barbie by Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell
Best Original Score
Oppenheimer
Best Television Series – Drama
Succession
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
The Bear
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Beef
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Sarah Snook, Succession
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Ali Wong, Beef
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Steven Yeun, Beef
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
