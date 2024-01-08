From Oppenheimer to the Glasgow-set Poor Things, here are all of the winners from the 2024 Golden Globes.

The winners at the 2024 Golden Globes awards have been announced, celebrating the best of film and television of the year.

US director and actress Greta Gerwig and screenwriter Noah Baumbach arrive for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards. Picture: Michael Tran/Getty Images

From Emma Stone winning Best Actress for her role in Poor Things to Oppenheimer's five awards, here is the list of winners from the 2024 Golden Globes in full.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Poor Things

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Boy and the Heron

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie

Margot Robbie starred in the Barbie movie which won Cinematic and Box Office Achievement during the 2024 Golden Globes.

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, and Ramy Youssef, winners of the Best Picture, Musical or Comedy award for "Poor Things" pose in the press room during the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Director — Motion Picture

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Anatomy of a Fall

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

What Was I Made For? from Barbie by Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell

Musicians Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell pose with the award for Best Original Song - Motion Picture "What Was I Made For" from the movie "Barbie" in the press room during the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards. Picture: Robyn Beck/Getty Images

Best Original Score

Oppenheimer

Best Television Series – Drama

Succession

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

The Bear

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Beef

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Sarah Snook, Succession

US actor Nicholas Braun, US actress J. Smith-Cameron, Australian actress Sarah Snook, US actor Kieran Culkin, US actor Alan Ruck and British actor Matthew Macfayden pose in the press room with the award for Best Television Series - Drama for "Succession" during the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards. Picture: Robyn Beck/Getty Images

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Ali Wong, Beef

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Steven Yeun, Beef

US actor Steven Yeun, South Korean writer Lee Sung Jin and US actress Ali Wong, winners of the Best Performances in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television and Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television award for "Beef" pose in the press room during the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards. Picture: Robyn Beck/Getty Images

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television