Martin Scorsese's new film Killers of the Flower Moon will hit UK cinemas in 2023. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the movie's release.

It has been four years since legendary Italian director Martin Scorsese's last film but fans can finally look forward to his eagerly anticipated new blockbuster Killers of the Flower Moon.

His last release, 2019's The Irishman, was a roaring success and many cite the Italian as being the best director of all time - and it would be difficult to argue against such is his impressive body of work.

Given a 2023 release date, Scorsese has once again been tipped to win a 21st Oscar of his career after bringing a stellar cast to the big screen again as the 80-year-old launches his brand new, epic western drama. With the world's biggest acting names meeting a grizzly, true story, Scorsese's latest work is one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

Here's everything you need to know about Killers of the Flower Moon.

What is Killers of the Flower Moon about, the true story of the Osage Murders

The epic film is classified as a western drama and is set in the 1920s. Based on a true story, it traces the trajectory and tragedy of the real-life Osage murders. The plot of the film will centre around murders which took place in the Osage Nation in Oklahoma murders, committed after oil was discovered on tribal land.

The Osage Murders saw approximately sixty plus wealthy, full-blood Osage Indians reportedly killed between 1918 to 1931. More recent investigations have indicated that other suspicious deaths during this time could have been misreported or covered up murders, of which people who were heirs to future fortunes are included.

Scorsese's film will be based on the non-fiction novel 'Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI' which looks at the killers was written by American journalist David Grann.

Killers of the Flower Moon cast

As is standard in Scorsese films, the cast is absolutely stellar and packed to the brim with some of the world's most loved actors.

At the top of that list is long time collaborators Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro, who play the roles of Ernest Burkhart and William "King" Hale respectively. Alongside the big name duo are Jesse Plemons as Tom White, a BOI agent that is tasked with investigating Hale and Oscar winner Brendan Fraser plays W. S. Hamilton, Hale's corrupt attorney.

John Lithgow makes an appearance as Prosecutor Leaward, musician Jack White also makes a cameo appearance as a Radio Show Actor. Lily Gladstone is Mollie Burkhart and Tantoo Cardinal is Lizzie Q, Mollie's mother alongside a host of others.

When is Killers of the Flower Moon released in UK cinemas, age rating and run time

The new Scorsese epic will be landing in UK cinemas in 2023, so fans don't have too much longer to wait.

Killers of the Flower Moon now has a confirmed UK release date of Friday 20 October, with a release on Apple TV+ to follow. The reviews should start rolling in the week or so beforehand though with the film landing in the US on October 6.