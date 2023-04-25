There have been 39 episodes and counting of the multi award-winning drama – here are the ones that the critics have loved the most.
Succession has returned to television screens for its fourth and final season – as the battle for control over the Roy family’s media empire intensifies.
Winner of multiple Emmy Awards and other gongs, it features a wonderful cast of morally-dubious characters – led by Brian Cox’s monstrous Logan – and twisty plots.
As the drama reaches its conclusion, we’re looking at the best episodes – as per IMDb reviews.
We’ll update is with any season four episodes that make the grade as they are released.
1. Connor's Wedding
Episode 3 of season 4 scores a near-perfect 9.9 rating, making Connor's Wedding offically the best episode of Succession. Many have hailed it as one of the greatest hours of television ever, as certain events overshadow Connor's tacky wedding. No spoilers though - in case anybody hasn't seen it yet. Photo: HBO
2. This Is Not for Tears
Silver medal postion goes to This Is Not for Tears - the final episode of season two. As the future of the Waystar Royco hangs in the balance, Logan looks for a sacrificial lamb among his family and allies. Photo: HBO
3. All the Bells Say
Set in Tuscany during the marriage of Logan's former wife Caroline, All the Bells Say is the ninth and final episode of season 3. The episode follows the Roy children grappling with their futures amidst Logan's negotiations with GoJo over the fate of the family business. Photo: HBO
4. Tern Haven
One of four episodes to win a 9.3 rating at IMDb, Tern Haven was the fifth episode of the second season of Succession. The episode seen the Roys negotiating with the Pierces, another billionaire family, to aquire their media conglomerate PGM. Photo: HBO