Golden Globes Nominations: Here is the full list of nominees for the Golden Globes 2024
It has been an extremely successful year for film and now awards season is in full swing with the Golden Globes announcing their nominees for the 2024 awards in Hollywood.
The year has saw several big hits at the worldwide Box Office with the battle between Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie taking the headlines in July as the two big hitters went head to head by releasing on the same day in the summer.
However, it has not only been about those two summer blockbusters with new releases such as Wonka, Maestro and Past Lives getting lots of attention in the Golden Globes after impressive releases as late as December.
It is certain to be hotly contested and we can not wait to see what is in store. Want to know who is in line to win? Here is the full list of nominations for the Golden Globes 2024 are as follows:
Best picture - drama
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Best picture - musical or comedy
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Poor Things
Cinematic and Box Office achievement
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Best stand-up comedian on television
Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah, Where Was I
Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer
Best television series - musical or comedy
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothee Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Colour Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best television series - drama
1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
Best director - motion picture
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Best performance by an actress in a television series - drama
Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse
Best performance by an actor in a limited series, anthology series or television motion picture
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & The Six
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun, Beef
Best actor in a television series - musical or comedy
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best screenplay - motion picture
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
When is the Golden Globe awards, date for Golden Globes
As awards season dawns, the first of the big film ceremonies is the Golden Globes and the confirmed date for the Golden Globes 2024 is Sunday 7 January.
The event will take place at The Beverly Hilton in Hollywood and the 81st Golden Globe Awards will air live via streaming service Paramount+ in the UK.
As of yet, we have not been advised of who will host the awards.
