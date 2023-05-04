2 . A global concern

It's not just the UK that loves Taskmaster - there are a number of other versions of the program that have been produces around the world, all based on the British original. There are currently seven international versions being broadcast - in Croatia, Denmark, Finland, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal and Sweden. Australian will be getting its first series later this year, while versions have previously also been made in Belgium, Canada, Germany, Spain and the United States. The New Zealand version (pictured) is hosted by Jeremy Wells and Paul Williams. Photo: Contributed