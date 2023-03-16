Filming of hit Netflix show The Crown has continued in St Andrews, where the Prince of Wales met his now wife while at university in the Scottish town.

The new series is set to feature William’s time at the University of St Andrews, where in 2001 he met Kate Middleton, now the Princess of Wales, who he would marry a decade later in Westminster Abbey.

Actor Ed McVey, 21, who will play the prince throughout his late teens and early 20, and Dominic West, 53, who is playing Charles, was spotting filming the sixth series in St Andrews.

The acting pair were seen filming on North Street, with scores of extras holding Union flags and Saltires in front of the historic St Salvator’s Chapel.

Extras were also on the scene along with film crews.

In the series, Elizabeth Debicki will reprise her role as Diana, Princess of Wales, with Imelda Staunton continuing as Queen Elizabeth II and Jonathan Pryce as the Duke of Edinburgh.

The last series of the programme focused on the marriage breakdown of Charles and Diana, and the leaked phone calls between Charles and Camilla.

Filming is set to continue in the area.

1 . Ed McVey, playing the part of Prince William and Dominic West playing the part of Prince of Wales Ed McVey, playing the part of Prince William and Dominic West playing the part of Prince of Wales as they film scenes for the next season of The Crown in St Andrews, Scotland. Photo: Andrew Milligan Photo Sales

2 . Ed McVey as Prince William Ed McVey as he plays the part of Prince William as they film scenes for the next season of The Crown in St Andrews, Scotland. Photo: Andrew Milligan Photo Sales

3 . Ed McVey, playing the part of Prince William and Dominic West playing the part of Prince of Wales Ed McVey, playing the part of Prince William and Dominic West playing the part of Prince of Wales as they film scenes for the next season of The Crown Photo: Andrew Milligan Photo Sales

4 . Ed McVey as he plays the part of Prince William St Andrew's in the rain. Ed McVey as he plays the part of Prince William as they film scenes for the next season of The Crown Photo: Andrew Milligan Photo Sales