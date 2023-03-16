All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
18 hours ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023
14 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
14 hours ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers
17 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
17 hours ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
17 hours ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained

The Crown series 6: 12 pictures of The Crown filming in Scotland

Filming of hit Netflix show The Crown has continued in St Andrews, where the Prince of Wales met his now wife while at university in the Scottish town.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Published 16th Mar 2023, 08:17 GMT

The new series is set to feature William’s time at the University of St Andrews, where in 2001 he met Kate Middleton, now the Princess of Wales, who he would marry a decade later in Westminster Abbey.

Actor Ed McVey, 21, who will play the prince throughout his late teens and early 20, and Dominic West, 53, who is playing Charles, was spotting filming the sixth series in St Andrews.

The acting pair were seen filming on North Street, with scores of extras holding Union flags and Saltires in front of the historic St Salvator’s Chapel.

Extras were also on the scene along with film crews.

In the series, Elizabeth Debicki will reprise her role as Diana, Princess of Wales, with Imelda Staunton continuing as Queen Elizabeth II and Jonathan Pryce as the Duke of Edinburgh.

The last series of the programme focused on the marriage breakdown of Charles and Diana, and the leaked phone calls between Charles and Camilla.

Filming is set to continue in the area.

Ed McVey, playing the part of Prince William and Dominic West playing the part of Prince of Wales as they film scenes for the next season of The Crown in St Andrews, Scotland.

1. Ed McVey, playing the part of Prince William and Dominic West playing the part of Prince of Wales

Ed McVey, playing the part of Prince William and Dominic West playing the part of Prince of Wales as they film scenes for the next season of The Crown in St Andrews, Scotland. Photo: Andrew Milligan

Photo Sales
Ed McVey as he plays the part of Prince William as they film scenes for the next season of The Crown in St Andrews, Scotland.

2. Ed McVey as Prince William

Ed McVey as he plays the part of Prince William as they film scenes for the next season of The Crown in St Andrews, Scotland. Photo: Andrew Milligan

Photo Sales
Ed McVey, playing the part of Prince William and Dominic West playing the part of Prince of Wales as they film scenes for the next season of The Crown

3. Ed McVey, playing the part of Prince William and Dominic West playing the part of Prince of Wales

Ed McVey, playing the part of Prince William and Dominic West playing the part of Prince of Wales as they film scenes for the next season of The Crown Photo: Andrew Milligan

Photo Sales
St Andrew's in the rain. Ed McVey as he plays the part of Prince William as they film scenes for the next season of The Crown

4. Ed McVey as he plays the part of Prince William

St Andrew's in the rain. Ed McVey as he plays the part of Prince William as they film scenes for the next season of The Crown Photo: Andrew Milligan

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Prince of WalesSt AndrewsThe CrownNetflixDominic WestKate Middleton