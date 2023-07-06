All Sections
These are 25 of the highest rated films on Netflix. Cr: NetflixThese are 25 of the highest rated films on Netflix. Cr: Netflix
These are 25 of the highest rated films on Netflix. Cr: Netflix

Best Movies On Netflix UK 2023: Here are the 25 most highly rated movies to stream on Netflix - as per Rotten Tomatoes

Here are 25 movies that are ranked as the best to stream on Netflix in 2023, according to film review site Rotten Tomatoes. Including hits with Adam Sandler, Jim Carrey and Leonardo DiCaprio.
By Graham Falk
Published 13th Dec 2022, 15:46 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 15:04 BST

We may love Netflix but sometimes their selection of top quality films make it tough to choose which film to watch on a nightly basis, right?

With Run Rabbit Run, Extraction 2 and The Pale Blue Eye all launching in the past few months, the collection just continues to get stronger and the choice considerably harder.

However, if you can’t decide which films to watch, don’t worry because we’re here to give you a helping hand choosing the perfect movie, thanks to film review site Rotten Tomatoes.

We collated the highest rated movies released on the platform in 2023 and discover the top 25 movies to watch right now on Netflix – so stop that scrolling and get watching!

Released on Netflix in March, Stephen Graham plays an under pressure chef who is trying to ensure his restaurants remains top of the class. Interestingly, this film was reportedly done in just one take.

1. Boiling Point - 99%

Released on Netflix in March, Stephen Graham plays an under pressure chef who is trying to ensure his restaurants remains top of the class. Interestingly, this film was reportedly done in just one take.

Award winning Mexican director Del Toro takes on the famous tale of Pinocchio in this new animated feature film. The animation saw the director awarded his third Oscar after the film won Best Animated Picture at the 2023 awards.

2. Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio (2022) - 97%

Award winning Mexican director Del Toro takes on the famous tale of Pinocchio in this new animated feature film. The animation saw the director awarded his third Oscar after the film won Best Animated Picture at the 2023 awards.

Jim Carrey stars as an insurance salesman who begins to question what about his life is real - and what isn't.

3. The Truman Show (1998) - 95%

Jim Carrey stars as an insurance salesman who begins to question what about his life is real - and what isn't.

When con artist turned journalist Louis Bloom (Jake Gyllenhaal) finds his way into L.A. crime journalism, nothing will stop him from becoming the number one. Nightcrawler is an Oscar worthy performance from Gyllenhaal. The film has gained a a cult status with many fans citing it as one of the best of the modern era.

4. Nightcrawler - 95%

When con artist turned journalist Louis Bloom (Jake Gyllenhaal) finds his way into L.A. crime journalism, nothing will stop him from becoming the number one. Nightcrawler is an Oscar worthy performance from Gyllenhaal. The film has gained a a cult status with many fans citing it as one of the best of the modern era.

