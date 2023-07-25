Greta Gerwig is currently the toast of the film industry, with her latest film ‘Barbie’ breaking box office records.

It's just the latest chapter of a remarkable career which has seen the multi-talented filmmaker evolve from bit-part actress to one of Hollywood's most in-demand directors.

Her route into the movie business came courtesy of mumblecore director Joe Swanberg, with whom she made a number of films, first as an actress, then as co-writer, co-director and co-producer.

Mainstream success followed when she teamed up with indie director Noah Baumbach, who she would later have two children with, on films like Greenberg, Frances Ha and Mistress America.

Her status as an up-and-coming actress led to roles in a number of other films, but she was more interested in being behind the camera, leading to her directorial debut Lady Bird, which earned her Oscar nominations for Best Original Screenplay and Best Director.

More critical acclaim followed with her sophomore film Little Women, which was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

And this year, her summer blockbuster Barbie - based on the popular doll - has had the most successful opening weekend of 2023 - with screenings selling out worldwide.

It's just one of her 13 most critically-acclaimed films.

1 . LOL At the start of Gerwig's screen career she teamed up with Joe Swanberg to write, direct and star in a number of mumblecore films. The first project they teamed up on was LOL, a film very much ahead of its time which examined the impact tehnology has on relationships. Gerwig only had a minor role in the film but it remains her most highly-rated to date, with an unimprovable 100 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

2 . Lady Bird Gerwig's solo directorial debut earned her a nomination for the Best Original Screenplay. It's a razor-sharp coming-of-age comedy starring Saoirse Ronan and registers an almost-perfect 99 per cent rating with film critics.

3 . Little Women Gerwig's second film behind the camera was an adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's much-loved 1868 novel, which she put her own spin on. It's a bona fide Christmas classic for which she received Oscar nods for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Director. It has a 95 per cent 'fresh' rating with critics.

4 . Frances Ha Gerwig co-wrote and played the titular lead role in her breakthrough film Frances Ha, alongside with her creative and personal partner Noah Baumbach, who also directed. The story of a wannabe dancer trying to navagate her way in New York when her best friend moved out has a 93 per cent rating.

