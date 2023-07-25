Best Greta Gerwig Films: Here are the Barbie director's 13 most acclaimed movies - from Little Women to Frances Ha
Greta Gerwig is currently the toast of the film industry, with her latest film ‘Barbie’ breaking box office records.
It's just the latest chapter of a remarkable career which has seen the multi-talented filmmaker evolve from bit-part actress to one of Hollywood's most in-demand directors.
Her route into the movie business came courtesy of mumblecore director Joe Swanberg, with whom she made a number of films, first as an actress, then as co-writer, co-director and co-producer.
Mainstream success followed when she teamed up with indie director Noah Baumbach, who she would later have two children with, on films like Greenberg, Frances Ha and Mistress America.
Her status as an up-and-coming actress led to roles in a number of other films, but she was more interested in being behind the camera, leading to her directorial debut Lady Bird, which earned her Oscar nominations for Best Original Screenplay and Best Director.
More critical acclaim followed with her sophomore film Little Women, which was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.
And this year, her summer blockbuster Barbie - based on the popular doll - has had the most successful opening weekend of 2023 - with screenings selling out worldwide.