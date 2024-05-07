The first of two Eurovision semi-finals will take place this evening, with the United Kingdom to perform during this leg of the competition for the first time ever.

Also among the lineup for Tuesday’s semi-final is Croatia, one of this year’s favourites to win, with Germany, another of the “Big Five” countries also set to perform during this year’s first live Eurovision show.

Nebulossa, who will represent Spain during Eurovision 2024, during semi-final rehearsals. Image: EBU/Alma Bengtsson

Typically “Big Five” countries – made up of the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain – do not need to perform during the semi-finals as they have already qualified for the Grand Final.

This is because these countries are among those whose broadcasters make the biggest financial contributions to Eurovision each year. However, this year all countries will perform throughout the two semi-finals – even if their place is already secured, such as last year’s winner Sweden.

Eurovision semi-final 1 running order

The first Eurovision semi-final will take place on Tuesday, May 7, with coverage kicking off from 8pm in the UK.

Cyprus: Silia Kapsis - Liar Serbia: TEYA DORA - RAMONDA Lithuania: Silvester Belt - Luktelk Ireland: Bambie Thug - Doomsday Blue United Kingdom: Olly Alexander - Dizzy Ukraine: alyona alyona & Jerry Heil - Teresa & Maria Poland: LUNA - The Tower Croatia: Baby Lasagna - Rim Tim Tagi Dim Iceland: Hera Björk - Scared of Heights Germany: ISAAK - Always On The Run Slovenia: Raiven - Veronika Finland: Windows95man - No Rules! Moldova: Natalia Barbu - In The Middle Sweden: Marcus & Martinus - Unforgettable Azerbaijan: FAHREE feat. Ilkin Dovlatov - Özünlə Apar Australia: Electric Fields - One Milkali (One Blood) Portugal: iolanda - Grito Luxembourg: TALI - Fighter

Not including the UK, Germany and Sweden - which have already qualified - ten acts from Tuesday’s Eurovision 2024 semi-final will make it through to the Grand Final based on votes from the public.

Eurovision semi-final 2 running order

The second Eurovision semi-final will take place on Thursday, May 9. Broadcasting live on the BBC from 8pm, pre-qualified countries during this live show include Spain, France and Italy, with the following running order.

Malta: Sarah Bonnici - Loop Albania : BESA - TITAN Greece: Marina Satti - ZARI Switzerland: Nemo - The Code Czechia: Aiko - Pedestal France: Slimane - Mon amour Austria: Kaleen - We Will Rave Denmark: SABA - SAND Armenia: LADANIVA - Jako Latvia: Dons - Hollow Spain: Nebulossa - ZORRA San Marino: MEGARA - 11:11 Georgia: Nutsa Buzaladze - Firefighter Belgium: Mustii - Before The Party's Over Estonia: 5MIINUST x Puuluup - (nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi Italy: Angelina Mango - La Noia Israel: Eden Golan - Hurricane Norway: Gåte - Ulveham Netherlands: Joost Klein - Europapa