The Eurovision 2024 semi-final running orders in full - including Big 5 performances
The first of two Eurovision semi-finals will take place this evening, with the United Kingdom to perform during this leg of the competition for the first time ever.
Also among the lineup for Tuesday’s semi-final is Croatia, one of this year’s favourites to win, with Germany, another of the “Big Five” countries also set to perform during this year’s first live Eurovision show.
Typically “Big Five” countries – made up of the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain – do not need to perform during the semi-finals as they have already qualified for the Grand Final.
This is because these countries are among those whose broadcasters make the biggest financial contributions to Eurovision each year. However, this year all countries will perform throughout the two semi-finals – even if their place is already secured, such as last year’s winner Sweden.
Eurovision semi-final 1 running order
The first Eurovision semi-final will take place on Tuesday, May 7, with coverage kicking off from 8pm in the UK.
- Cyprus: Silia Kapsis - Liar
- Serbia: TEYA DORA - RAMONDA
- Lithuania: Silvester Belt - Luktelk
- Ireland: Bambie Thug - Doomsday Blue
- United Kingdom: Olly Alexander - Dizzy
- Ukraine: alyona alyona & Jerry Heil - Teresa & Maria
- Poland: LUNA - The Tower
- Croatia: Baby Lasagna - Rim Tim Tagi Dim
- Iceland: Hera Björk - Scared of Heights
- Germany: ISAAK - Always On The Run
- Slovenia: Raiven - Veronika
- Finland: Windows95man - No Rules!
- Moldova: Natalia Barbu - In The Middle
- Sweden: Marcus & Martinus - Unforgettable
- Azerbaijan: FAHREE feat. Ilkin Dovlatov - Özünlə Apar
- Australia: Electric Fields - One Milkali (One Blood)
- Portugal: iolanda - Grito
- Luxembourg: TALI - Fighter
Not including the UK, Germany and Sweden - which have already qualified - ten acts from Tuesday’s Eurovision 2024 semi-final will make it through to the Grand Final based on votes from the public.
Eurovision semi-final 2 running order
The second Eurovision semi-final will take place on Thursday, May 9. Broadcasting live on the BBC from 8pm, pre-qualified countries during this live show include Spain, France and Italy, with the following running order.
- Malta: Sarah Bonnici - Loop
- Albania : BESA - TITAN
- Greece: Marina Satti - ZARI
- Switzerland: Nemo - The Code
- Czechia: Aiko - Pedestal
- France: Slimane - Mon amour
- Austria: Kaleen - We Will Rave
- Denmark: SABA - SAND
- Armenia: LADANIVA - Jako
- Latvia: Dons - Hollow
- Spain: Nebulossa - ZORRA
- San Marino: MEGARA - 11:11
- Georgia: Nutsa Buzaladze - Firefighter
- Belgium: Mustii - Before The Party's Over
- Estonia: 5MIINUST x Puuluup - (nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi
- Italy: Angelina Mango - La Noia
- Israel: Eden Golan - Hurricane
- Norway: Gåte - Ulveham
- Netherlands: Joost Klein - Europapa
Once more, just ten acts will make it through this semi-final meaning 26 acts total will perform during the 2024 Eurovision Grand Final.
