The Eurovision 2024 semi-final running orders in full - including Big 5 performances

Here are the running orders for both Tuesday and Thursday’s live Eurovision 2024 semi-finals.
Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack
Published 7th May 2024, 11:51 BST
Comment

The first of two Eurovision semi-finals will take place this evening, with the United Kingdom to perform during this leg of the competition for the first time ever.

Also among the lineup for Tuesday’s semi-final is Croatia, one of this year’s favourites to win, with Germany, another of the “Big Five” countries also set to perform during this year’s first live Eurovision show.

Hide Ad
Nebulossa, who will represent Spain during Eurovision 2024, during semi-final rehearsals. Image: EBU/Alma BengtssonNebulossa, who will represent Spain during Eurovision 2024, during semi-final rehearsals. Image: EBU/Alma Bengtsson
Nebulossa, who will represent Spain during Eurovision 2024, during semi-final rehearsals. Image: EBU/Alma Bengtsson

Typically “Big Five” countries – made up of the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain – do not need to perform during the semi-finals as they have already qualified for the Grand Final.

This is because these countries are among those whose broadcasters make the biggest financial contributions to Eurovision each year. However, this year all countries will perform throughout the two semi-finals – even if their place is already secured, such as last year’s winner Sweden.

Eurovision semi-final 1 running order

The first Eurovision semi-final will take place on Tuesday, May 7, with coverage kicking off from 8pm in the UK.

  1. Cyprus: Silia Kapsis - Liar
  2. Serbia: TEYA DORA - RAMONDA
  3. Lithuania: Silvester Belt - Luktelk
  4. Ireland: Bambie Thug - Doomsday Blue
  5. United Kingdom: Olly Alexander - Dizzy
  6. Ukraine: alyona alyona & Jerry Heil - Teresa & Maria
  7. Poland: LUNA - The Tower
  8. Croatia: Baby Lasagna - Rim Tim Tagi Dim
  9. Iceland: Hera Björk - Scared of Heights
  10. Germany: ISAAK - Always On The Run
  11. Slovenia: Raiven - Veronika
  12. Finland: Windows95man - No Rules!
  13. Moldova: Natalia Barbu - In The Middle
  14. Sweden: Marcus & Martinus - Unforgettable
  15. Azerbaijan: FAHREE feat. Ilkin Dovlatov - Özünlə Apar
  16. Australia: Electric Fields - One Milkali (One Blood)
  17. Portugal: iolanda - Grito
  18. Luxembourg: TALI - Fighter

Not including the UK, Germany and Sweden - which have already qualified - ten acts from Tuesday’s Eurovision 2024 semi-final will make it through to the Grand Final based on votes from the public.

Eurovision semi-final 2 running order

The second Eurovision semi-final will take place on Thursday, May 9. Broadcasting live on the BBC from 8pm, pre-qualified countries during this live show include Spain, France and Italy, with the following running order.

  1. Malta: Sarah Bonnici - Loop
  2. Albania : BESA - TITAN
  3. Greece: Marina Satti - ZARI
  4. Switzerland: Nemo - The Code
  5. Czechia: Aiko - Pedestal
  6. France: Slimane - Mon amour
  7. Austria: Kaleen - We Will Rave
  8. Denmark: SABA - SAND
  9. Armenia: LADANIVA - Jako
  10. Latvia: Dons - Hollow
  11. Spain: Nebulossa - ZORRA
  12. San Marino: MEGARA - 11:11
  13. Georgia: Nutsa Buzaladze - Firefighter
  14. Belgium: Mustii - Before The Party's Over
  15. Estonia: 5MIINUST x Puuluup - (nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi
  16. Italy: Angelina Mango - La Noia
  17. Israel: Eden Golan - Hurricane
  18. Norway: Gåte - Ulveham
  19. Netherlands: Joost Klein - Europapa

Once more, just ten acts will make it through this semi-final meaning 26 acts total will perform during the 2024 Eurovision Grand Final.

Related topics:United KingdomGermanyItalySpainCroatiaBBCEurovision
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.