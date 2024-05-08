Eurovision 2024: Ireland's Bambie Thug made to alter pro-Palestinian message
Ireland’s 2024 Eurovision entry has criticised the song contest’s organisers for asking them to alter a pro-Palestinian message.
Bambie Thug, who became the first Irish finalist since 2018, was forced to remove their body paint which called for “ceasefire” and “freedom” in Ogham, an ancient medieval alphabet.
Speaking following their performance of Doomsday Blue, the 31-year-old discussed the order which came from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).
The Cork-born singer said: “It was very important for me because I’m pro justice and pro peace.
“Unfortunately, I had to change those messages today to ‘crown the witch’ only (which was an) order from the EBU.”
Eden Golan, who will represent Israel during this year’s competition, is set to perform during the second semi-final on Thursday.
A spokeswoman for the EBU said: “The writing seen on Bambie Thug’s body during dress rehearsals contravened contest rules that are designed to protect the non-political nature of the event.
“After discussions with the Irish delegation, they agreed to change the text for the live show.”
Despite this Eric Saade, a former Swedish Eurovision contestant and opening act, had a symbol which is commonly used by those who want to show they are pro-Palestinian, on his arm.
The EBU said that it “regrets” that Saade chose to wear the keffiyeh pattern material and “chose to compromise the non-political nature of the event”.
Meanwhile, during their semi-final performance Bambie Thug’s black costume was removed to reveal a second outfit with the colours of the trans flag. They described feeling “disassociated” and having an “out of body experience” after making Saturday’s final.
Ireland have not won Eurovision since Eimear Quinn’s 1996 entry, The Voice.
