Who will compete in the Eurovision 2024 final? Here are all the countries which have qualified so far
Following the first Eurovision semi-final, ten acts have qualified for the 2024 Grand Final.
Countries such as Luxembourg, who joined the contest for the first time in more than 30 years, and Ireland, which hasn’t made the final since 2018, are among those who will now compete in the Eurovision final.
With 37 countries taking part in this year’s song contest, just 26 of those will make it through to the final and be in with the chance of winning.
The first semi-final took place on Tuesday and ten acts have now joined the “Big Five” - France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK - and Sweden, last year’s winner; the countries which had already qualified for the Grand Final.
Here are all the countries in the Eurovision 2024 final - so far
- Serbia: Ramonda by Teya Dora
- Portugal: Grito by iolanda
- Slovenia: Veronika by Raiven
- Ukraine: Teresa & Maria by alyona alyona
- Lithuania: Luktelk by Silvester Belt
- Finland: No Rules! by Windows95man
- Cyprus: Liar by Silia Kapsis
- Croatia: Rim Tom Tagi Dim by Baby Lasagna
- Ireland: Doomsday Blue by Bambie Thug
- Luxembourg: Fighter by Tali
- United Kingdom: Dizzy by Olly Alexander
- France: Mon amour by Slimane
- Germany: Always On The Run by Isaak
- Italy: La Noia by Angelina Mango
- Spain: Zorra by Nebulossa
- Sweden: Unforgettable by Marcus & Martinus
The final ten acts to reach the Eurovision final will be decided live during semi-final 2 on Thursday, May 9.
Which countries are out of Eurovision 2024?
Following semi-final 1 on Tuesday, five countries have now left the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest.
- Moldova: In The Middle by Natalia Barbu
- Iceland: Scared of Heights by Hera Björk
- Australia: One Milkali (One Blood) by Electric Fields
- Poland: The Tower by Luna
- Azerbaijan: Özünlə Apar by Fahree feat. Ilkin Dovlatov
Iceland and Moldova are among the acts to have gone home, something of a shock to both Hera Björk and Natalia Barbu who were former contestants.
However, most acts who are no longer in the competition were among the bookies’ least favourite to win with those such as Poland receiving odds of around 300/1.
