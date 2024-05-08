Bambie Thug is the first Irish act to make the Eurovision finals since 2018. Image: EBU/Corinne Cumming

Following the first Eurovision semi-final, ten acts have qualified for the 2024 Grand Final.

Countries such as Luxembourg, who joined the contest for the first time in more than 30 years, and Ireland, which hasn’t made the final since 2018, are among those who will now compete in the Eurovision final.

With 37 countries taking part in this year’s song contest, just 26 of those will make it through to the final and be in with the chance of winning.

The first semi-final took place on Tuesday and ten acts have now joined the “Big Five” - France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK - and Sweden, last year’s winner; the countries which had already qualified for the Grand Final.

Here are all the countries in the Eurovision 2024 final - so far

Serbia : Ramonda by Teya Dora

: Ramonda by Teya Dora Portugal : Grito by iolanda

: Grito by iolanda Slovenia : Veronika by Raiven

: Veronika by Raiven Ukraine : Teresa & Maria by alyona alyona

: Teresa & Maria by alyona alyona Lithuania : Luktelk by Silvester Belt

: Luktelk by Silvester Belt Finland : No Rules! by Windows95man

: No Rules! by Windows95man Cyprus : Liar by Silia Kapsis

: Liar by Silia Kapsis Croatia : Rim Tom Tagi Dim by Baby Lasagna

: Rim Tom Tagi Dim by Baby Lasagna Ireland : Doomsday Blue by Bambie Thug

: Doomsday Blue by Bambie Thug Luxembourg : Fighter by Tali

: Fighter by Tali United Kingdom : Dizzy by Olly Alexander

: Dizzy by Olly Alexander France : Mon amour by Slimane

: Mon amour by Slimane Germany : Always On The Run by Isaak

: Always On The Run by Isaak Italy : La Noia by Angelina Mango

: La Noia by Angelina Mango Spain : Zorra by Nebulossa

: Zorra by Nebulossa Sweden: Unforgettable by Marcus & Martinus

The final ten acts to reach the Eurovision final will be decided live during semi-final 2 on Thursday, May 9.

Which countries are out of Eurovision 2024?

Following semi-final 1 on Tuesday, five countries have now left the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest.

Moldova : In The Middle by Natalia Barbu

: In The Middle by Natalia Barbu Iceland : Scared of Heights by Hera Björk

: Scared of Heights by Hera Björk Australia : One Milkali (One Blood) by Electric Fields

: One Milkali (One Blood) by Electric Fields Poland : The Tower by Luna

: The Tower by Luna Azerbaijan: Özünlə Apar by Fahree feat. Ilkin Dovlatov

Iceland and Moldova are among the acts to have gone home, something of a shock to both Hera Björk and Natalia Barbu who were former contestants.