What time does Eurovision start? Here's where to watch Eurovision 2024
It is almost time for the Eurovision Song Contest to take over our screens.
Last year’s competition, which was held in Liverpool on behalf of Ukraine, made history in the UK with a record 9.9 million viewers tuning in during the grand final.
Marking the 68th edition of the song contest, 37 countries will participate in Eurovision this year.
Whether you’re looking to tune into the semi-finals or the grand final, here’s everything you need to know about where to watch Eurovision 2024 in the UK.
Where to watch Eurovision 2024?
Returning to the BBC once more, UK audiences can watch Eurovision live across the semi-finals and the grand final.
Here’s where to watch Eurovision 2024:
- Eurovision Semi-Final 1: Tuesday, May 7 from 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
- Eurovision Semi-Final 2: Thursday, May 9 from 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
- Eurovision Grand Final: Saturday, May 11 from 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Scott Mills and Rylan will provide commentary for the semi-finals, which will take place on Tuesday, May 7 and Thursday, May 9, with Graham Norton to take over the entertainment during the Grand Final on Saturday, May 11.
All three live Eurovision shows will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, with additional radio coverage on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.
What time does Eurovision start?
The BBC’s coverage of Eurovision 2024 will start at 8pm in the UK for all three live shows.
Each show will be broadcast live from Malmö in Sweden, which is an hour ahead of the UK.
What time does Eurovision end?
The Eurovision semi-final shows are expected to run for just over two hours and end around 10.15pm (BST).
However, the Eurovision final is likely to end around 12am in the UK - around four hours after the show begins.
