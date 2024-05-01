Rehearsals are well underway for the Eurovision Song Contest – but who are this year’s favourites?

With the final set to take place in Malmö, Sweden on Saturday, May 11, acts from 37 countries are preparing to make their mark during the 68th edition of the competition.

Olly Alexander, best known for his work as Years & Years, will represent the UK with his song Dizzy. Britain’s Mae Muller came 25th during last year’s contest in Liverpool with her track I Wrote A Song.

New rules were introduced during the 2023 Song Contest allowing for the ‘rest of the world’ to also vote for their favourites during the competition.

Here are the latest 2024 Eurovision odds according to Betway, and which countries are the favourites to win.

1 . Switzerland: The Code by Nemo — 2/1 Ahead of semi-final performances, there's already a clear favourite to win Eurovision 2024 with odds of 2/1. Switzerland's entry is by non-binary performer Nemo, whose song The Code tells the story of their gender identity.

2 . Croatia: Rim Tom Tagi Dim by Baby Lasagna — 3/1 Croatia's entry to Eurovision is another favourite. Baby Lasagna's upbeat and unusual track Rim Tim Tagi Dim has odds of 3/1, perhaps because of its lyric "Meow cat, please meow back". Photo: EBU/Elizabeta Ruzic

3 . Netherlands: Europapa by Joost Klein — 9/2 Another of Eurovision's more unusual tracks is by Netherland's representative Joost Klein. His catchy song Europapa has odds of 9/2 and will undoubtedly get stuck in your head.

4 . Italy: La Noia by Angelina Mango — 5/1 With almost 1 million followers on TikTok, Angelina Mango already has 4 platinum records and was one of Italy's 2023 breakout stars. With odds of 5/1 for her track La Noia to win, she could follow in the footsteps of Måneskin.