Joanna Lumley will announce where the UK's points will go during Eurovision 2024. Image: Getty

Joanna Lumley has been confirmed as the UK’s Eurovision spokesperson during the 2024 Grand Final.

Following a week of Eurovision shows, the final will take place on Saturday, May 11 live from Malmö Arena in Sweden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catherine Tate on stage during the Grand Final of Eurovision 2023 in Liverpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once all of the evening’s performances are over, Lumley will appear to deliver the results of the UK’s national jury live on air. The multi-award winning actress will follow in the footsteps of last year’s spokesperson Catherine Tate who delivered the points live from host city Liverpool.

Previous spokespeople for the UK also include AJ Odudu, Amanda Holden, Nigella Lawson, Mel Giedroyc, Richard Osman and more.

Following the announcement from Graham Norton live on The One Show, Lumley expressed her excitement.