Joanna Lumley to announce UK's points during Eurovision final
Joanna Lumley has been confirmed as the UK’s Eurovision spokesperson during the 2024 Grand Final.
Following a week of Eurovision shows, the final will take place on Saturday, May 11 live from Malmö Arena in Sweden.
Once all of the evening’s performances are over, Lumley will appear to deliver the results of the UK’s national jury live on air. The multi-award winning actress will follow in the footsteps of last year’s spokesperson Catherine Tate who delivered the points live from host city Liverpool.
Previous spokespeople for the UK also include AJ Odudu, Amanda Holden, Nigella Lawson, Mel Giedroyc, Richard Osman and more.
Following the announcement from Graham Norton live on The One Show, Lumley expressed her excitement.
In a statement, she said: “Good Evening Malmö, it's Joanna here! I am delighted to be announcing the jury vote for the UK at this year's Eurovision. It's such a fabulous honour to give the iconic 'douze points'!"
