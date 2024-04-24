Eurovision will soon return for 2024 with fans from more than 80 countries expected to flock to the event in Sweden.

It follows the country’s historic victory during last year’s song contest in Liverpool, which played host on behalf of Ukraine. With her song Tattoo, Loreen became the first woman to win Eurovision twice and helped Sweden match Ireland’s record of 7 total wins.

Loreen during Eurovision in 2012 - the first time she won for Sweden.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest will return to Malmö, which was also the host city in 1992 and 2013.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event from where it will be held to exactly when the final is, and more.

Where is Eurovision 2024?

Eurovision 2024 will take place in Malmö, Sweden. It follows Loreen’s win with her song Tattoo during last year’s competition which was held in Liverpool on behalf of 2022 winner Ukraine.

The semi-finals and grand final will be broadcast live from the Malmö Arena.

When is Eurovision 2024?

Eurovision will take place next month. The semi finals will run on Tuesday, May 7 and Thursday, May 9.

Eurovision 2024 final date

The Eurovision 2024 final will take place on Saturday, May 11 from 8pm in the UK.

Petra Mede, right, is one of the 2024 Eurovision hosts.

Where to watch Eurovision

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest will be broadcast live on the BBC. The semi finals will be on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Tuesday 7 and Thursday, May 9 at 8pm.

Meanwhile, the grand final will be broadcast from 8pm on Saturday, May 11 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, in addition to coverage on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

Who will host the Song Contest?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eurovision 2024 will be hosted by beloved Swedish comedian Petra Mede alongside Swedish-American Hollywood actress Malin Åkerman.

Malin Akerman will host Eurovision 2024.

Having hosted the 2013 competition, Mede is a Eurovision veteran while Åkerman – who is known for roles in shows and films such as Billions and The Proposal – will make her Eurovision debut.

Eurovision 2024 UK entry

Olly Alexander will represent the UK during the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest.

Olly Alexander will represent the UK during Eurovision 2024.

The English performer was the lead singer of pop band Years & Years, whose hits include tracks such as Shine and King, and is also known for his role in the critically acclaimed television Channel 4 series It's A Sin.

Alexander will perform his track Dizzy during the first round of semi finals and the grand final.

When was the first Eurovision?

The first Eurovision Song Contest was held on May 24, 1956 in Lugano, Switzerland.