From TikTok stars to YouTube creators, here are some of the social media influencers performing at the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

It is hard to escape social media in this day and age - even if you are heading to the Edinburgh Fringe to catch a few shows.

And while you could choose to avoid shows by content creators – or influencers as they are also known – in doing so, you could potentially miss out on some of the best shows of the 2025 Festival.

For example, TikTok star Abi Clarke may be best recognised for her sketches of office workers Jill and Tracy, but her stand-up show (Role) Model received 4-stars from The Scotsman’s reviewer last year, and it will return to the festival once again for 2025.

YouTuber Max Fosh will also return to the Fringe, this time with the finished version of his show Loophole, while one of the platform’s original creators Grace Helbig will appear with her stand-up routine Let Me Get This Off My Chest. And then there are the comedians who have found huge followings on various social media platforms, such as Daniel Foxx or Gianmarco Soresi.

But with that in mind, here are 18 comedians you may recognise from doomscrolling who will appear during the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe.

Max Fosh

Max Fosh

With more than 4.66 million subscribers, Max Fosh is a hugely popular English YouTuber. He is perhaps best known for stunts such as tricking incoming arrivals at Gatwick airport in London with a large “Welcome to Luton” sign but following his success with comedy online, Gosh has been touring the UK with his stand up.

Fosh’s first Edinburgh Fringe performance was in 2022, while last year he appeared with his work in progress show Loophole, which he will bring back to the festival for 2025.

Max Fosh will perform at the Fringe on Sunday, August 17 at Underbelly, Bristo Square - McEwan Hall (Venue 302). Tickets can be purchased via the Edinburgh Fringe website.

Grace Helbig

One of the original YouTubers, Grace Helbig has been a content creator since 2008. Her channel itsGrace has 2.6 million subscribers and she is known for working alongside Mamrie Hart on their This Might Get… channel.

As well as being an influencer, Helbig has appeared in TV shows such as HBO Max’s animated Jellystone! and is the host of a number of podcasts.

The American content creator’s Fringe stand-up show, titled Let Me Get This Off My Chest, will cover her career as well as her breast cancer diagnosis at 37.

Grace Helbig will perform at the Fringe from Friday, August 1 until Sunday, August 21 at Jack Dome at Pleasance Dome (Venue 23). There are also preview shows on Wednesday, July 30 and Thursday, July 31. Tickets can be purchased via the Edinburgh Fringe website.

Ziwe

While she may be recognised for her sketch shows and her writing on television series such as Dickinson, American comedian Ziwe has also built up a massive following for herself on social media.

From “Baited with Ziwe” to her “You’d Be an Iconic Guest” series on YouTube, Ziwe has been responsible for a number of viral clips on social media with guests from George Santos to Renee Rapp.

With 1.2 million followers on TikTok alone, alongside her other talents Ziwe most certainly counts as an influencer.

Ziwe will perform at the Fringe from Wednesday, August 20 until Saturday, August 23 at Pleasance One at Pleasance Courtyard (Venue 33). Tickets can be purchased via the Edinburgh Fringe website.

Deep Turkish Web

As part of Turkish Comedy Week, the brothers behind YouTube channel Deep Turkish Web will perform at the Edinburgh Fringe. With 1.47 million subscribers on the platform, they will bring their live comedy show to the festival.

Be advised, however, that the show will be entirely in Turkish.

Deep Turkish Web will perform at the Fringe on Sunday, August 24 at Just The Sub-Atomic Room at Just the Tonic Nucleus (Venue 393). Tickets can be purchased via the Edinburgh Fringe website.

Shabaz Ali

In his debut comedy show, TikTok star Shabaz Ali – AKA Shabaz Says – will perform at the Fringe in 2025. Originally a chemistry teacher and now an author, with 2 million followers on TikTok Ali likes to give his audience a reality check when he sees videos of people flexing their trips to Dubai, fancy jewellery and more.

Now he will bring his I'm Rich, You're Poor show to Edinburgh for the festival, peeling back the curtains on the “perfect” lives we see on social media.

Shabaz Ali will perform at the Fringe from Monday, August 11 until Saturday, August 23 at Studio Two at Assembly George Square Studios (Venue 17). Tickets can be purchased via the Edinburgh Fringe website.

Gianmarco Soresi

Gianmarco Soresi

Though he is primarily a stand up comedian – unlike some of those on this list which are content creators first – Gianmarco Soresi has millions of followers across social media.

Whether it is his sketches on TikTok, clips of his crowdwork from shows or his podcast The Downside, the New York-based comedian has captured the attention of audiences around the world. His upcoming show marks his Edinburgh Fringe debut.

Gianmarco Soresi will perform at the Fringe from Monday, August 18 until Sunday, August 24 at Monkey Barrel 3 at Monkey Barrel Comedy (Venue 515). Tickets can be purchased via the Edinburgh Fringe website.

Abi Clarke

Abi Clarke: (Role) Model | Pic: Dylan Woodley

If you have TikTok, it is highly likely that you will have encountered Abi Clarke. With just under 1 million followers on the app, the English comedian is behind a number of viral videos such as her sketches about the lives of office workers Jill and Tracy.

After a sell-out run last year, Clarke will return to the Fringe this year with her 4-star show (Role) Model as well as introducing audiences to a number of her favourite acts with Abi Clarke and Comedians Who Haven't Wronged Her.

Abi Clarke will perform (Role) Model at the Fringe from Monday, August 4 until Wednesday August 6. She will also bring Abi Clarke and Comedians Who Haven't Wronged Her to the Fringe from Friday, August 1 until Friday, August 8. Both shows will be held at Studio Two at Assembly George Square Studios (Venue 17). Tickets can be purchased via the Edinburgh Fringe website.

Niall Gray

Niall Gray has amassed more than 716.2k followers on TikTok through his comedy sketches which parody shows such as This Morning and A Place in the Sun. In addition, Gray is also a presenter on Capital FM and Strictly: It Takes Two.

As for what he will be up to at the Edinburgh Fringe, the English presenter will host comedy showdown Let The Best Man Win which will see comics compete to deliver the best improv best man’s speech.

Niall Gray will perform at the Fringe from Wednesday, August 13 until Sunday, August 17 at Just The Sub-Atomic Room at Just the Tonic Nucleus (Venue 393). Tickets can be purchased via the Edinburgh Fringe website.

Jenny Tian

Jenny Tian had enjoyed doing stand up since catching a performance by Ronny Chieng at her university, but it wasn’t until lockdown that the Chinese Australian comedian found fame online. In posting funny videos on TikTok she gained enough of an audience to quit her job and pursue a comedy career, which has seen her appear on Taskmaster Australia.

Now, after moving to London, Tian will head to the Edinburgh Fringe with her show Jenny’s Travels.

Jenny Tian will perform at the Fringe from Monday, August 11 until Sunday, August 24 at Studio Two at Assembly George Square Studios (Venue 17). Tickets can be purchased via the Edinburgh Fringe website.

Kyla Cobbler

Known for sharing her life with more than 429,000 followers on Instagram, Kyla Cobbler is an influencer as well as a comedian.

With online content that covers everything from her personal life to worldwide issues, Cobbler is well known for her storytelling style, which she will bring to the Edinburgh Fringe in August.

Kyla Cobbler will perform at the Fringe from Wednesday, August 13 until Sunday, August 17 at Belly Laugh at Underbelly, Cowgate (Venue 61). Tickets can be purchased via the Edinburgh Fringe website.

Daniel Foxx

"My grandma describes herself as being in her 'twilight years' which I love because they’re great films." | Contributed

Another comedian whose sketches have seen them become a viral sensation online, Daniel Foxx’s TikTok videos have seen him play a number of different characters – including middle class mums in his series called Bedtime Stories for Privileged Children which has since been turned into a book.

During the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe, Foxx’s show Villain received a 4-star review from The Scotsman, with one of his jokes even being named among the top 10 funniest of the last ten years of the festival. He will return in 2025 with a Work in Progress show.

Daniel Foxx will perform at the Fringe from Tuesday, August 5 until Saturday, August 9 at CabVol 2 at Monkey Barrel Comedy (Cabaret Voltaire) (Venue 338c). Tickets can be purchased via the Edinburgh Fringe website.

Alasdair Beckett-King

Alasdair Beckett-King.

A stand-up comedian before he is a viral sensation, Alasdair Beckett-King’s sketch videos which make fun of everything from nineties adverts to Americans writing British characters have seen him gain plenty of online attention.

In addition to his comedy endeavours, either online or in person, Beckett-King is also the author of the Montgomery Bonbon series.

Alasdair Beckett-King will perform at the Fringe from Friday, August 1 until Monday, August 11 at King Dome at Pleasance Dome (Venue 23). There are also preview shows on Wednesday, July 30 and Thursday, July 31. Tickets can be purchased via the Edinburgh Fringe website.

Tom Cashman

Though he will best be recognised for his comedy and his time as the Taskmaster’s assistant on the Australian version of the show, Tom Cashman has also been the subject of a number of viral videos which have seen him gain more than 357,000 followers on TikTok.

Cashman will bring his show 2 Truths, 1 Lie and 17 Slight Exaggerations to this year’s festival.

Tom Cashman will perform at the Fringe from Friday, August 1 until Sunday, August 24 at Monkey Barrel 2 at Monkey Barrel Comedy (Venue 515). There will also be a preview show on Thursday, July 31. Tickets can be purchased via the Edinburgh Fringe website.

Ali Woods

If you are someone who spends time scrolling on either TikTok or Instagram, chances are you will have seen one of Ali Woods’ viral videos on everything from randomly having adult thoughts to how straight men dress.

Someone whose social media is an extension of their comedy career, Woods’ will perform at the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe.

Ali Woods will perform at the Fringe from Friday, August 1 until Sunday, August 24 at Friesian at Underbelly, Bristo Square (Venue 302). There are also preview shows on Wednesday, July 30 and Thursday, July 31. Tickets can be purchased via the Edinburgh Fringe website.

Max Fulham

Max Fulham will bring Full of Ham to the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe. | Contributed

Having gained a large following and millions of likes on social media, comedian and ventriloquist Max Fulham will make his Edinburgh Fringe debut during this year’s festival. Having grown up in Linlithgow, the show will serve as somewhat of a homecoming for him.

Titled Full of Ham, the show will cover everything from self-service checkouts to the titular ham.

Max Fulham will perform at the Fringe from Friday, August 1 until Monday, August 25 at Friesian at Cellar at Pleasance Courtyard (Venue 33). There are also preview shows on Wednesday, July 30 and Thursday, July 31. Tickets can be purchased via the Edinburgh Fringe website.

Vittorio Angelone

Vittorio Angelone will bring You Can't Say Nothing Anymore to the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe. | Rebecca Need-Menear

Italian-Irish comedian Vittorio Angelone is no stranger to performing at the Edinburgh Fringe as his debut performance at the festival in 2022 sold out and saw him nominated for Best Newcomer.

Since then he has sold out shows in both 2023 and 2024, with the trend continuing as the Irishman brings his show you can’t Say Nothing any more to the 2025 Fringe. After selling out his initial run of shows at Monkey Barrel, two additional shows were then added at McEwan Hall due to demand.

As for his social media presence, with more than 200,000 followers on TikTok and almost 7 million collective likes, clips from his comedy shows and his podcast, Mike & Vittorio’s Guide to Parenting, often go viral online.

Vittorio Angelone will perform at the Fringe from Friday, August 1 until Sunday, August 24. There will also be a preview show on Thursday, July 31. Performances will take place at Monkey Barrel 1 at Monkey Barrel Comedy (Venue 515) and McEwan Hall at Underbelly, Bristo Square (Venue 302). Tickets can be purchased via the Edinburgh Fringe website.

Russell Hicks

MC Russell Hicks

Known for his viral Dear Diary video series on TikTok, comedian Russell Hicks will bring his work in progress stand-up routine to the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe.

Hicks may also be recognised from his time on Prime Video series Lovestruck High as well as ITV’s Stand Up Sketch Show.

Russell Hicks will perform at the Fringe from Tuesday, August 12 until Sunday, August 24 at The Ballroom at Laughing Horse @ The Counting House (Venue 170). For more ticket information visit the Edinburgh Fringe website.

Kim Blythe

Kim Blythe on stage | GICF

Having found success on TikTok with almost 200,000 followers, Scottish comedian Kim Blythe will bring her second show to the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe.

Titled Cowboy, it follows Blythe’s appearance at the Fringe last year which saw her win The Besties Emerging Talent Award.