August is fast approaching which means it’s time to scour the Edinbugh Festival Fringe programme for the best shows to see.

The physical programme was launched earlier this month, with 3,352 show across 265 venues, and some are already selling out.

It can be a fairly daunting prospect to narrow those down when organising your Fringe.

It’s always nice to take a chance on something, hoping to be the first to see a hot new act - but sometimes it’s just nice to see a couple of familiar faces from television.

Edinburgh has been the launching pad for a host of household names - everybody from Emma Thompson to Graham Norton started out with shows in the city.

Many enjoy returning with their latest show in August - or to try out a work on progress in front of a comedy-literate crowd before heading out on a nationwide tour.

Here are 17 of the biggest, most famous, names performing this year.

1 . Jenny Eclair Jenny Eclair became the first woman to win the Perrier (now the Edinburgh Comedy Award) in 1995 for her show 'Prozac & Tantrums'. This year, she'll be appearing for two shows only to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Gilded Balloon. She'll be talking about her career, which as seen her branch out into acting, writing and presenting, at the Gilded Balloon from August 8-9. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Rosie O'Donnell First finding fame in a television talent show in 1984, Rosie O'Donnell became one of the most famous faces on American television, winning mumerous Emmy Awards for her daytime talk show that saw her nicknamed the 'Queen of Nice'. She's now a prominent gay rights campaigner who is also a successful actor and author. See her at the Gilden Balloon from August 1-10 where she'll be performing new show 'Here and Now'. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Smack the Pony Emmy Award winning sketch trio Smack the Pony - Sally Phillips, Fiona Allen and Doon Mackichan - will be reforming for four shows only, entitles 'Back in the Saddle'. They'll be chatting to Kirsty Wark and "having a gallop through a few favourite sketches" at the Gilded Balloon from August 17-20. | Channel 4 Photo Sales