These are the jokes that have had comedy fans guffawing in Edinburgh in recent years. | Canva/Getty Images

These 100 jokes should get your laughing gear working in overdrive.

Comedian Andrew Maxwell famously once called the Edinburgh Festival Fringe ‘exams for clowns’, and each year it’s the comics with the best jokes who get the ‘A’ grades.

The Edinburgh Comedy Award (formerly the Perrier Award) is handed out each year to the top clown in the class, but since 2008 is has been joined by The Funniest Joke of the Fringe Award.

Presented by television channel Dave, each year a shortlist of 10-15 jokes is drawn up, with the general public voting for the eventual winner.

So, here are - officially - the 100 funniest Fringe jokes of recent years.