From YouTube comedians like Max Fosh to TikTokers such as Dylan Mulvaney, here are some of the influencers appearing at this year's Edinburgh Fringe.

From funny comedy sketches on TikTok to full blown stand-up routines on YouTube, there are plenty of hilarious online comedians out there - a number of whom will appear at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe.

From those with established fanbases such as Max Fosh or Dylan Mulvaney to those who pop up randomly while you scroll, many comedians are looking to take their work from the screen to the stage.

Influencers at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe include Max Fosh, Abi Clarke and Dylan Mulvaney. | Getty Images

As such, here are 15 comedians you may recognise from social media such as TikTok or YouTube who are appearing during this Year’s Edinburgh Fringe.

TikTok Presents: The Variety Show

If you’re looking for influencers, you can look no further than The TikTok Variety Show. With TikTok the virtual stage of the Fringe, for one night only a host of the platform’s biggest performers will take to the stage for a two-hour variety show.

Hosted by Coco Sarel, those appearing include Joanne McNally, Abi Clarke, Christopher Hall, Fatiha El-Ghorri, Henry Rowley, Kim Blythe and more as well as featuring support from improv legend Lola-Rose Maxwell.

TikTok Presents: The Variety Show will take place at Underbelly, George Square - Udderbelly (Venue 300) for one night only on Wednesday, August 14. Tickets can be purchased via the Edinburgh Fringe website.

Dylan Mulvaney

Dylan Mulvaney in FAGHAG | Marc Brenner

With more than 9.5 million followers on TikTok, Dylan Mulvaney first made a name for herself creating content based around her gender transition. Now at this year’s Fringe Mulvaney has made a show out of her life story.

Given a five-star review by The Scotsman, FAGHAG is described as “funny, stylish, riotously entertaining and quite possibly the campest thing you will ever see in your life”.

Dylan Mulvaney will be performing at the Fringe until August 25 at Assembly George Square Studios - Studio Two (Venue 17). Tickets can be purchased via the Edinburgh Fringe website.

Stevie Martin

A peek behind the curtain of online success, Stevie Martin’s four-star show Clout shows that online comedians can translate their appeal to the stage.

Known for making videos with Lola-Rose Maxwell about life on the internet, this show was a highlight for Scotsman reviewer Ashley Davies. “Martin has built a clever, knowing and, crucially, hilarious, hour about creating and consuming funny stuff on the internet,” she writes.

With an act packed full of 200 slides, her observations about how we behave online and all the weird requests that come with it flow well, and as such are worth watching.

Stevie Martin will be performing at the Fringe until August 25 at Monkey Barrel Comedy - Monkey Barrel 4 (Venue 515). Tickets can be purchased via the Edinburgh Fringe website.

Abi Clarke

Best known for her online comedy sketches about the lives of office workers Jill and Tracy, Abi Clarke has amassed almost one million followers on TikTok in four years.

With appearances on the BBC, ITV2 Comedy Central and more now under her belt, Clarke is translating her sense of humour for live audiences at the Edinburgh Fringe with her show (Role) Model.

Abi Clarke will be performing at the Fringe until August 25 at Pleasance Courtyard - Beneath (Venue 33). Tickets can be purchased via the Edinburgh Fringe website.

Max Fosh

Perhaps best known as the influencer who tricked incoming arrivals to Gatwick with a “Welcome to Luton” sign, Max Fosh is a popular YouTuber with more than 4.1 million followers.

His work in progress show Loophole marks his second appearance at the Fringe, having previously performed in 2022.

Max Fosh will be performing at the Fringe until August 18 at Underbelly, Bristo Square - Ermintrude (Venue 302). Tickets can be purchased via the Edinburgh Fringe website.

Henry Rowley

Having found fame on TikTok with more than 1.3 million followers through his quick comedy sketches and impressions, Henry Rowley makes his Fringe debut during this year’s festival.

After a brief but well received performance during the 2023 Fringe, Rowley is bringing his roster of characters to Edinburgh with his fast paced show Just Literally.

Henry Rowley will be performing at the Fringe until August 18 at Pleasance Courtyard - Beside (Venue 33). Tickets can be purchased via the Edinburgh Fringe website.

Marjolein Robertson

Marjolein Robertson Image: Trudy-Stade

While not strictly an influencer, Marjolein Robertson has received plenty of acclaim for her comedy both through traditional routes as well as on social media platforms such as Twitch.

Originally from Shetland, Robertson’s Fringe show O finds rich material in menstrual disorders and is one to watch.

Marjolein Robertson will be performing at the Fringe until August 18 at Monkey Barrel Comedy (The Hive) - Hive 1 (Venue 313). Tickets can be purchased via the Edinburgh Fringe website.

Sarah Hester Ross

Another social media sensation, musical comedian Sarah Hester Ross is set to make her Edinburgh Fringe debut following the release of her Apple TV and Amazon Prime comedy special Don’t Mess With A Redhead.

With more than 2.4 million followers on TikTok and over 30 million streams across Apple Music and Spotify, those unfamiliar with her face may recognise her voice from songs such as Savage Daughter which also enjoyed success on the app.

Her show Sarah Hester Ross Is What? will cover everything from her TikTok fame to leading the Stop Giving Men Microphones movement – in musical format, of course.

Sarah Hester Ross will be performing at the Fringe until August 18 at Just the Tonic Nucleus - Just the Tonic's Atomic Room (Venue 393). Tickets can be purchased via the Edinburgh Fringe website.

Kim Blythe

Having found success on TikTok with more than 164 thousand followers for her comedy content, Kim Blythe – or Kimbo from TikTok – is set to bring her stand-up show to the Edinburgh Fringe.

In Might As Well, Blythe covers tales from her childhood to navigating adulthood.

Kim Blythe will be performing at the Fringe until August 18 at Gilded Balloon Patter House - Other Yin 9 (Venue 24). Tickets can be purchased via the Edinburgh Fringe website.

Tom Cashman

Whether you’ve seen him as the Taskmaster’s assistant on the Australian version of the show or scrolling on your TikTok feed as he attempted to get a reference from his landlord, Tom Cashman is looking to entertain audiences during his live Fringe show.

Appropriately his show Everything covers “everything” from gags and graphs to embarrassing stories.

Tom Cashman will be performing at the Fringe until August 25 at Monkey Barrel Comedy - Monkey Barrel 2 (Venue 515). Tickets can be purchased via the Edinburgh Fringe website.

Tom Lawrinson

Tom Lawrinson at the Edinburgh Fringe | Drew Forsyth

Giving audiences ”a thrilling glimpse into a wonky childhood”, Tom Lawrinson’s new Fringe show will please those familiar with his online sketches as well as those who have no idea who he is.

Given four-stars by The Scotsman’s reviewer, Lawrinson’s show Buried Alive and Loving It sees the comedian and influencer turn “playful menace into an art form”.

Tom Lawrinson will be performing at the Fringe until August 25 at Underbelly, Cowgate - Belly Laugh (Venue 61). Tickets can be purchased via the Edinburgh Fringe website.

Tatty Macleod

Returning to the Fringe with her show Fugue – which appeared last year – as well as debuting her new work in progress La Femme, Tatty Macleod is another comedian with a strong social media following for her sketches.

Having been raised in France by British parents, she often pokes fun at the two cultures and has gone viral for her efforts on several occasions.

Tatty Macleod will be performing at the Fringe until August 14 at Monkey Barrel Comedy - Monkey Barrel (Venue 515). Tickets can be purchased via the Edinburgh Fringe website.

Paul Black

Whether you’ve seen his viral “People Make Glass Gow” video or a more recent TikTok - such as the one in which he tells P!nk to “get doon” - Scottish comedian Paul Black is a well known figure with more than half a billion views online.

Returning to the Fringe with his new show All Sorts after three sold out runs, Black will blend together stand-up and sketches with characters new and old.

Paul Black will be performing at the Fringe until August 14 at Gilded Balloon Patter House - Big Yin (Venue 24). Tickets can be purchased via the Edinburgh Fringe website.

Jack Skipper

After becoming an online sensation, carpet fitter Jack Skipper decided to turn his hand to doing stand up comedy full time.

Now taking to the Edinburgh Fringe with his debut show Skint, Skipper will tell audiences all about how he went from Point A to Point B with insights into his working class background and more scattered throughout.

Jack Skipper will be performing at the Fringe until August 25 at Pleasance Courtyard - Baby Grand (Venue 33). Tickets can be purchased via the Edinburgh Fringe website.

Lorna Rose Treen

While her BBC Sounds series Time of the Week parodies women’s talk shows, it’s short clips of Lorna Rose Treen’s uncomfortable “interviews” with women on the street which have propelled her into success on TikTok.

Having won Dave’s Funniest Joke of The Fringe award last year, Treen is sure to entertain audiences with her character comedy show Work in Progress.

Lorna Rose Treen will be performing at the Fringe until August 22 at Hoots @ The Apex - Hoot 6 (Venue 108). Tickets can be purchased via the Edinburgh Fringe website.

Finlay Christie

Finlay Christie was just 19 years old when he became the youngest ever winner of the So You Think You’re Funny competition.

Now with almost half a million subscribers on YouTube and plenty of views and praise for his stand up and sketches online, Christie brings his show I Deserve This to the Fringe.