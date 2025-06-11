Four award winners performing in Edinburgh this August.placeholder image
Edinburgh Fringe Hot Tickets 2025: Here are all 17 Edinburgh Comedy Award winners returning this year - including Tim Key

By David Hepburn

Published 11th Jun 2025, 11:37 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 08:57 BST

With thousands of shows to choose from it can be hard to decide what to book at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. All these comedians are tried-and-tested comedy champions.

With a over 3,300 shows to choose from across 265 venues at this year's feast of culture, there’s something to be said for opting for performers who have a winning record – and there’s no bigger prize in British comedy than the Edinburgh Comedy Award.

Launched in 1981, the award is presented to the comedy show judged to have been the best at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and is recognised as the most prestigious comedy prize in the UK.

Formerly known as the Perrier Award, it is designed to promote acts that have yet to become household names, so comedians judged to have ‘star status’ are not eligible - for instance if they have a show on a major television channel or can regularly fill a 500-set venue.

The first winners were a talent-packed Cambridge Footlights featuring Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie, Tony Slattery and Emma Thompson, while other names catapulted to fame by the award over the years include Steve Coogan, Jenny Eclair, The League of Gentlemen, Dylan Moran, Al Murray, Tim Key, and Emmy-winning Baby Reindeer star Richard Gadd.

A Best Newcomer Award was added in 1992, followed by a Panel Prize in 2006 - for those who have made a particularly special contribution to the Fringe Festival.

Here are all 17 winners you can see in Edinburgh this year.

Urooj Ashfaq won the Edinburgh Comedy Award for best Newcomer in 2023 for her show 'Oh No!', about "her, her family, things that annoy her, and things she loves". This year she's back with a new hour entitled 'How To Be A Baddie' in which she promises to be a "bona fide bad girl and edgelord who at times mentions sexy things and topics..." She's on at the Monkey Barrel from July 30-August 24.

| Getty Images

Officially the longest-reigning Edinburgh Comedy Award winner of all time (he won in 2019 before the global pandemic led to a three year break before the prize was awarded again), Jordan Brookes is back in Edinburgh with a work in progress show called 'Until The Wheels Come Off'. The only thing he guarantees is that he'll show up! See him at the Pleasance Courtyard from July 30-August 24.

| Getty Images

Another former winner bringing a work in progress show to Edinburgh is Lara Ricote, who took home the Best Newcomer trophy in 2022 with her show 'GRL/LATNX/DEF'. She didn't even have an idea for a show when she had to submit a description for the Fringe programme, so we know nothing about it. Find out what she's up to at the Monkey Barrel from August 11-17.

| Getty Images

The Edinburgh Comedy Award shortlist was particularly strong in 2011, including Andrew Maxwell, Chris Ramsey, Josie Long, Nick Helm and future winner Sam Simmon. But it was the character and sketch comedy of Adam Riches, in 'Bring Me the Head of Adam Riches' that most impressed the judges. The hugely-entertaining performer last year made the switch to the theatre section with a critically-acclaimed show about tennis player Jimmy Connors. This year he's back to comedy with a typically singular slant, namely "medieval heartstab Sean Bean is going to read 15th century Middle English tome Le Morte d’Arthur out loud, for an hour. That’s it." Discover if that really is 'it' at the Monkey Barrel from August 11-13.

| Getty Images

