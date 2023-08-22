All Sections
Edinburgh Comedy Award Winners: Here are the last 11 acts to have won comedy's most prestigious award - and where they are now

It's one of the highest profile prizes awarded at the Fringe, with the winners often going on to achieve fame and fortune.

By David Hepburn
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 09:49 BST

Launched in 1981, the award is presented to the comedy show judged to have been the best at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and is recognised as the most prestigious comedy prize in the UK.

The award is designed to promote acts that have yet to become household names, so comedians judged to have ‘star status’ are not eligible - for instance if they have a show on a major television channel or can regularly fill a 500-set venue.

A Best Newcomer Award was added in 1992, followerd by a Panel Prize in 2006 for those who have made a particularly special contribution to the Fringe Festival.

Here are the last 11 performers to have win the trophy - and what they've been up to since.

Aussie comedian Sam Campbell took the title in 2022 for his show simply entitled 'Comedy Show'. He'll be on British television screens later this year in the latest series of Taskmaster.

English comedian Jordan Brookes took the comedy crown in 2019 for his show called 'I've Got Nothing'. The pandemic meant it would be three years before the awards would be held again, meaning Brookes became the longest reigning champion in history. He's continued to tour ever since, and has brought a work in progress show to Edinburgh this year.

In 2018 Kiwi Rose Matafeo won the main prize for her show 'Horndog'. Since then she's gone on to create and star in her won BBC sitcom - 'Starstruck'.

Hannah Gadsby's show 'Nanette' shook up the comedy world in 2017 and took Edinburgh's biggest award into the bargain. SInce then she's become one of the world's most in-demand standups, touring the globe and playing in front of huge audiences, with millions watching her Netflix comedy specials.

