1 . Kiell Smith-Bynoe

Ghosts star Kiell Smith-Bynoe must have enjoyed his last couple of visits to Edinburgh last year because he's back with his impov show 'Kiell Smith-Bynoe & Friends: Kool Story Bro'. for the third year in a row. It's on at the Pleasance Courtyard for one week only, from August 15-22. He's also started a new double act with his show 'Kiell Smith-Bynoe V Ed MacArthur: String V SPITTA', which is billed as a "children's party for adults" and is at the Assembly George Square from August 15-17. In 2023, Smith-Bynoe appeared as a contestant on Series 15, finishing second with 158 points. He returned in 2024 for Champion of Champions III, filling in the position of Mae Martin, finishing joint fourth with 15 points. | Getty Images