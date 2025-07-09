The TRNSMT music festival is returning to Glasgow Green this weekend. | Getty Images

All the timing are now out - fingers crossed there are no major clashes when it comes to your favourite acts.

TRNSMT has taken place in Glasgow since 2017, when Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro topped the bill.

It was a replacement for the much-missed T in the Park, bringing the music into the city centre to negate the need for camping.

Since then the likes of Queen, Arctic Monkeys, The Strokes, and Pulp have graced the stage - with local heroes Lewis Capaldi and Gerry Cinnamon cutting their teeth on the smaller stages before moving up the bill.

The 2024 festival was a sell out and saw Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris close out the main stage on the three night.

This year Biffy Clyro, Snow Patrol and 50 Cent will be topping the bill, with numerous other acts playing on the three days from Friday, July 11 - Sunday, July 13.

And festival organisers have now announced exactly when each of the acts will play - allowing festival-goers to get planning.

Here are all the times - and all the other information you need.

Friday, July 11

Main Stage

Calum Bowie: 12.20pm to 12.50pm

James Bay: 1.15pm to 1.55pm

Twin Atlantic: 2.20pm to 3.05pm

Jamie Webster: 3.35pm to 4.20pm

Schoolboy Q: 4.50pm to 5.40pm

Wet Leg: 6.10pm to 7.10pm

The Script: 7.40pm to 8.40pm

50 Cent: 9.30pm to 10.50pm

King Tut’s Stage

Remember Monday: 1pm to 1.30pm

Nofun!: 2pm to 2.30pm

Arthur Hill: 3pm to 3.40pm

Good Neighbours: 4.10pm to 4.50pm

The Royston Club: 5.20pm to 6.05pm

Tanner Adell: 6.45pm to 7.30pm

Confidence Man: 8.15pm to 9.15pm

BBC Introducing Stage

Becky Sikasa: 12.30pm to 1pm

Fourth Daughter: 1.30pm to 2pm

Indoor Foxes: 2.45pm to 3.15pm

Redolent: 3.45pm to 4.15pm

Cliffords: 4.45pm to 5.15pm

Frankie Stew and Harvey Gunn: 6.15pm to 6.45pm

Bemz: 7.15pm to 8pm

Radio One Dance Stage

Frankie Elyse: 12pm to 1pm

Marianne: 1pm to 2pm

Big Miz: 2pm to 4pm

Connor Coates: 4pm to 6pm

La La: 6pm to 8pm

Nimino: 8pm to 9.30pm

Saturday, July 12

Main Stage

Lucia and The Best Boys: 12.20pm to 12.50pm

Alessi Rose: 1.15pm to 1.45pm

Wunderhorse: 2.10pm to 2.50pm

Sigrid: 3.15pm to 4pm

Inhaler: 4.30pm to 5.20pm

The Kooks: 5.50pm to 6.50pm

Fontaines D.C.: 7.30pm to 8.30pm

Biffy Clyro: 9.10pm to 10.50pm

King Tut's Stage

Chloe Qisha: 1pm to 1.30pm

Hot Wax: 1.55pm to 2.35pm

Brogeal: 3.05pm to 3.40pm

Amble: 4.05pm to 4.45pm

Biig Piig: 5.25pm to 6.10pm

James Marriot: 6.40pm to 7.25pm

Jake Bugg: 7.55pm to 8.55pm

Underworld: 9.30pm to 10.45pm

BBC Introducing Stage

Alex Spencer: 1.30pm to 2pm

Fright Years: 2.30pm to 3pm

The Rooks: 3.30pm to 4pm

Welly: 4.30pm to 5pm

The Guest List: 5.30pm to 6pm

Chloe Slater: 7.10pm to 7.50pm

VLURE: 8.40pm to 9.20pm

Radio One Dance Stage

Eva: 12pm to 1pm

Dominique: 1pm to 2pm

Hanà: 2pm to 4pm

Arielle Free: 4pm to 6pm

Hayley Zalassi: 6pm to 7.30pm

Jaguar: 7.30pm to 9.30pm

Sunday, July 13

Main Stage

Nieve Ella: 12.30pm to 1pm

Tom Walker: 1.25pm to 2.15pm

Nathan Evans and The Saint PHNX Band: 2.45pm to 3.30pm

The Lathums: 4pm to 4.45pm

Myles Smith: 5.15pm to 6pm

Jade: 6.30pm to 7.15pm

Gracie Abrams: 7.45pm to 8.45pm

Snow Patrol: 9.25pm to 10.55pm

King Tut's stage

Nxdia: 12.30pm to 1pm

Kerr Mercer: 1.20pm to 1.50pm

Kyle Falconer: 2.20pm to 2.50pm

Rianne Downey: 3.20pm to 4pm

Nina Nesbitt: 4.30pm to 5.10pm

The K's: 5.40pm to 6.20pm

Brooke Combe: 6.50pm to 7.40pm

Shed Seven: 8.20pm to 9.20pm

BBC Introducing Stage

Pat Hamilton: 1pm to 1.30pm

Kuleeangee: 2.05pm to 2.35pm

Dictator: 3.05pm to 3.35pm

Ben Ellis: 4.05pm to 4.35pm

Nell Mescal: 5.15pm to 5.40pm

Aaron Rowe: 6.20pm to 6.50pm

Matilda Mann: 8.30pm to 9.10pm

Radio One Dance Stage

Beaux: 12pm to 1pm

Kane Kirkpatrick: 1pm to 2.30pm

Sarah Story: 2.30pm to 4pm

Charlie Hedges: 4pm to 6pm

Beth: 6pm to 8pm

Jazzy: 8pm to 9.30pm

Can I still get TRNSMT 2025 tickets?

Tickets are still available for all days, and combinations of days, here.

What ticket types are available?

There are one day, two day (for all three combinations of days) and three day tickets.

Along with the general admission tickets you can also splash out on VIP tickets, VIP+ Tickets and Ultimate VIP tickets?

What do the VIP tickets get you?

Here’s everything you get for stumping up extra to go VIP, taken from the TRNSMT website:

Centred around Glasgow Green’s famous Doulton Fountain and The People’s Palace, there is space to chill out and grab a bite to eat in the VIP Garden which will host bars, food outlets, seating, DJs and upgraded toilets.

DEDICATED VIP ENTRANCE: Enter the festival via the dedicated VIP Garden Gate.

DJS: The vibes don’t stop in between acts. The VIP Garden DJ will keep the tunes coming while you refuel before the next performance.

LOOS: Enhanced toilet facilities in the VIP Garden.

STREET FOOD: Refuel with some of the finest street food Scotland has to offer.

EXTENDED HOURS: Debrief the day with your mates until midnight.

CHILL OUT: Take a seat, put up your feet and take time to recover in between your favourite artists in the VIP Garden.

Everything the VIPs get, plus:

FRONT PEN ACCESS: Don’t worry about missing out on the action, you have Main Stage front pen access. When it’s full, it’s full for GA and VIP who can access on a first come, first served basis but, you can saunter in at any time with VIP+.

VIP+ BAR: Dedicated VIP+ easy access bar nearby the front pen so you’re never far away from the Main Stage action whilst rehydrating.

Everything the VIP+ ticketholders get, plus:

FAST TRACK ENTRANCE: First stop? The fast-track Ultimate VIP Lane where your Ultimate Host will meet you.

ULTIMATE HOST: Your Ultimate Host will escort you to the Ultimate Lounge, show you around your exclusive area and provide a bag of festival essentials and goodies. Your host will be on hand to take your food order and get you drinks throughout the day.

ULTIMATE LOUNGE: The Ultimate Lounge for the limited amount of Ultimate VIP ticket holders and will become your haven over the weekend with a dedicated bar, specialist cocktail mixologist, comfortable lounge seating table service, games and luxury loos.

ARRIVAL DRINK: All Ultimate VIP’s will be able to choose their complimentary arrival drink from the premium bar.

EAT LIKE A ROCK STAR: Get bragging rights and eat lunch or dinner from the same menu as our headline artists, all served by your dedicated VIP Host.

VIDEO LINK TO MAINSTAGE: don’t want to miss out on all the Main Stage sets, then fear not as the Ultimate Lounge has a screen where you can view and listen to live performances whilst you enjoy your perfectly mixed cocktail.

POST SHOW SNACKS: All that partying is hungry work. You’ll have access to post-show snacks all served in the Ultimate Lounge at the end of the night.

How much are tickets?

Here’s how much tickets will set you back this year. All tickets also incur a £3 Glasgow City Council Environmental Levy.:

Day tickets: General admission £89.50 / VIP £165 / VIP+ £260 / Ultimate VIP £499.

Two day tickets: General admission £175 / VIP £299 (There are no two day VIP+ or Ultimate VIP tickets available).