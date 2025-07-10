TRNSMT 2025: Bar prices - how much a pint and glass of wine will cost at Glasgow music festival
The weekend music festival takes place this weekend (11-13 July) and thousands of festival goers will descend on Glasgow Green to see the likes of 50 Cent, Biffy Clyro, Snow Patrol, Gracie Abrams and more, and they will not be short of food and drink options to accompany an amazing weekend of live music.
There are exciting new food vendors, including Wholesome Junkies, who featured on BBC’s My Million Pound Menu, and who make vegan comfort food. But with a heatwave due, many will be looking to keep refreshed at the bar.
While soft drink prices have been available via the app, the organisers haven’t released bar prices until now. There will be a selection of beers, wines and hard seltzers available throughout the three-day event.
Prices have gone up since last year, by about 25-50p on some drinks. Here’s what you can expect to pay at this year’s festival.
Remember TRNSMT uses cashless payment only, so be sure to bring cards/contactless.
TRNSMT 2025 bar prices - including price of a pint
Beer and cider
- Carlsberg Pilsner (pint) £6.75
- Somersby Cider (pint) £6.95
- Carlsberg 0.0% (330ml) £5.50
White Claw hard seltzer
- Blackberry (330ml) £7.20
- Mango (330ml) £7.20
- Green apple (330ml) £7.20
- Raspberry (330ml) £7.20
Spirits and mixers
- Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka (25ml) £8
- Gordon's London Dry Gin (25ml) £8
- Gordon's Pink Gin (25ml) £8.50
- Captain Morgan's Dark Rum (25ml) £8
- Captain Morgan Original Spiced Gold (25ml) £8
- Johnnie Walker Black Label (25ml) £8
- Casamigos Blanco Tequila (25ml) £12
- Vodka & Rockstar Energy Drink (25ml) £10.20
Mixers include ginger beer, Pepsi Max, R White's Lemonade, soda water, pineapple juice, pink grapefruit soda and tonic.
Ready to drink spirit and mixer
- Smirnoff Miami Peach & Lemonade (250ml) £9
- Smirnoff Raspberry Crush & Lemonade (250ml) £9
- Captain Morgan x Pepsi MAX (250ml) £9
- Gordon's Gin & Tonic (250ml) £9
- Johnnie Walker & Lemonade (250ml) £9
- Captain Morgan Muck Pit Brew (440ml) £9
Wine
- Single serve, white, red and rose (187ml) £8
- Tropical Guava (250ml) £4
- Peach Zero Sugar (330ml) £4
- Original (250ml) £4
- Water (500ml) £2.60
- Pepsi (330ml) £3.15
- 7 UP Zero (330ml) £2.95
- J20 Orange & Passionfruit (250ml) £3.50
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.