TRNSMT is back this weekend. | Getty Images

It’s the first of three days of music at Glasgow Green - with rapper 50 Cent headlining.

TRNSMT has taken place in Glasgow since 2017, when Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro topped the bill.

It was a replacement for the much-missed T in the Park, bringing the music into the city centre to negate the need for camping.

Since then the likes of Queen, Arctic Monkeys, The Strokes, and Pulp have graced the stage - with local heroes Lewis Capaldi and Gerry Cinnamon cutting their teeth on the smaller stages before moving up the bill.

This year Biffy Clyro are back to headline, along with Snow Patrol and 50 Cent, from Friday, July 11 - Sunday, July 13.

Here’s everything you need to know if you are going along for the first day.

What are the set times for day one of TRNSMT?

Here’s what’s happening where:

Main Stage

Calum Bowie: 12.20pm to 12.50pm

James Bay: 1.15pm to 1.55pm

Twin Atlantic: 2.20pm to 3.05pm

Jamie Webster: 3.35pm to 4.20pm

Schoolboy Q: 4.50pm to 5.40pm

Wet Leg: 6.10pm to 7.10pm

The Script: 7.40pm to 8.40pm

50 Cent: 9.30pm to 10.50pm

King Tut’s Stage

Remember Monday: 1pm to 1.30pm

Nofun!: 2pm to 2.30pm

Arthur Hill: 3pm to 3.40pm

Good Neighbours: 4.10pm to 4.50pm

The Royston Club: 5.20pm to 6.05pm

Tanner Adell: 6.45pm to 7.30pm

Confidence Man: 8.15pm to 9.15pm

BBC Introducing Stage

Becky Sikasa: 12.30pm to 1pm

Fourth Daughter: 1.30pm to 2pm

Indoor Foxes: 2.45pm to 3.15pm

Redolent: 3.45pm to 4.15pm

Cliffords: 4.45pm to 5.15pm

Frankie Stew and Harvey Gunn: 6.15pm to 6.45pm

Bemz: 7.15pm to 8pm

Radio One Dance Stage

Frankie Elyse: 12pm to 1pm

Marianne: 1pm to 2pm

Big Miz: 2pm to 4pm

Connor Coates: 4pm to 6pm

La La: 6pm to 8pm

Nimino: 8pm to 9.30pm

What’s the weather forecast for day one of TRNSMT?

It’s looking like it’s going to be glorious all weekend for the festival (makes a change).

Expect blue skies and temperatures of up to 27C on Friday - pack sunscreen an make sure to stay hydrated.

What items are not allowed into TRNSMT?

If you arrive with any of the following, expect them to be confiscated at the gate:

Flares

Gas devices

Smoke devices

Fireworks

Sparklers

Confetti cannons

Chinese / sky lanterns

Firewood

Candles or any flames

Excessive amounts of cigarettes and/or vapes

Professional camera/video/audio equipment including removable lenses

Drones

Portable laser equipment

Laser pens

Air horns

Megaphones

Sound systems

Vuvuzelas

Kites

Frisbees

Boomerangs

Spray paint cans

Aerosols over 250ml

Gazebos

Glass bottles/jars/containers

Unofficial tabards and reflective jackets (Hi-Vis)

Fake ID

Flagpoles

Umbrellas

Selfie sticks

Inflatables

Chairs

Any item that could be considered a weapon (including multi-tools)

Illegal drugs

"Legal/herbal" highs

New psychoactive substances

Nitrous oxide (NOS/laughing gas)

Unidentifiable substances

Bags larger than 30cm x 42cm (A3 paper size)

Food (unless authorized for a medical condition)

Any drinks (unless authorized for a medical condition)

Hard plastic water bottles

Metal water bottles

Backpack hydration packs

Can I bring a vape to TRNSMT?

Disposable vapes are banned, but you can bring refillable pod kits - just not excessive amounts (ie if it looks like you plan to sell them).

Can I still get TRNSMT 2025 tickets?

Tickets are still available for all days, and combinations of days, here.

What ticket types are available?

There are one day, two day (for all three combinations of days) and three day tickets.

Along with the general admission tickets you can also splash out on VIP tickets, VIP+ Tickets and Ultimate VIP tickets?

What do the VIP tickets get you?

Here’s everything you get for stumping up extra to go VIP, taken from the TRNSMT website:

Centred around Glasgow Green’s famous Doulton Fountain and The People’s Palace, there is space to chill out and grab a bite to eat in the VIP Garden which will host bars, food outlets, seating, DJs and upgraded toilets.

DEDICATED VIP ENTRANCE: Enter the festival via the dedicated VIP Garden Gate.

DJS: The vibes don’t stop in between acts. The VIP Garden DJ will keep the tunes coming while you refuel before the next performance.

LOOS: Enhanced toilet facilities in the VIP Garden.

STREET FOOD: Refuel with some of the finest street food Scotland has to offer.

EXTENDED HOURS: Debrief the day with your mates until midnight.

CHILL OUT: Take a seat, put up your feet and take time to recover in between your favourite artists in the VIP Garden.

Everything the VIPs get, plus:

FRONT PEN ACCESS: Don’t worry about missing out on the action, you have Main Stage front pen access. When it’s full, it’s full for GA and VIP who can access on a first come, first served basis but, you can saunter in at any time with VIP+.

VIP+ BAR: Dedicated VIP+ easy access bar nearby the front pen so you’re never far away from the Main Stage action whilst rehydrating.

Everything the VIP+ ticketholders get, plus:

FAST TRACK ENTRANCE: First stop? The fast-track Ultimate VIP Lane where your Ultimate Host will meet you.

ULTIMATE HOST: Your Ultimate Host will escort you to the Ultimate Lounge, show you around your exclusive area and provide a bag of festival essentials and goodies. Your host will be on hand to take your food order and get you drinks throughout the day.

ULTIMATE LOUNGE: The Ultimate Lounge for the limited amount of Ultimate VIP ticket holders and will become your haven over the weekend with a dedicated bar, specialist cocktail mixologist, comfortable lounge seating table service, games and luxury loos.

ARRIVAL DRINK: All Ultimate VIP’s will be able to choose their complimentary arrival drink from the premium bar.

EAT LIKE A ROCK STAR: Get bragging rights and eat lunch or dinner from the same menu as our headline artists, all served by your dedicated VIP Host.

VIDEO LINK TO MAINSTAGE: don’t want to miss out on all the Main Stage sets, then fear not as the Ultimate Lounge has a screen where you can view and listen to live performances whilst you enjoy your perfectly mixed cocktail.

POST SHOW SNACKS: All that partying is hungry work. You’ll have access to post-show snacks all served in the Ultimate Lounge at the end of the night.

How much are tickets?

Here’s how much tickets will set you back this year. All tickets also incur a £3 Glasgow City Council Environmental Levy.:

Day tickets: General admission £89.50 / VIP £165 / VIP+ £260 / Ultimate VIP £499.

Two day tickets: General admission £175 / VIP £299 (There are no two day VIP+ or Ultimate VIP tickets available).