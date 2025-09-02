WWE Tickets Glasgow: What we know about tickets as WWE Live announces OVO Hydro return

Drew McIntyre could be among the superstars in Glasgow for WWE Live at the Hydro in 2026. | Getty Images

WWE Live is set to return to Glasgow in early 2026, as part of the Road To Royal Rumble Tour.

Heading across the UK and Europe, the tour will once again stop at the OVO Hydro following several successful events in the Scottish city last year.

As well as events in the UK, the tour will travel to Germany, Denmark, Poland and Northern Ireland, and is set to the be the first time WWE broadcast televised events from Belfast.

Set to take place on Saturday, January 10, here is everything you need to know about WWE Glasgow tickets.

When will WWE return to Glasgow?

The WWE Live event will take place at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday, January 10.

All WWE Road To Royal Rumble Tour dates

Thursday, January 8 — Quaterback Immobelien Arena, Leipzig, Germany

Friday, January 9 — Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Saturday, January 10 — OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland

Sunday, January 11 — Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Monday, January 12 — PSD Bank Dome, Dusseldorf, Germany

Tuesday, January 13 — SAP Arena, Mannheim, Germany

Thursday, January 15 — Utilita Arena, Newcastle, England

Friday, January 16 — OVO Arena Wembley, London, England

Saturday, January 17 — Ergo Arena, Gdansk, Poland

Sunday, January 18 — Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, England

Monday, January 19 — SSE Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland

When do WWE Glasgow tickets go on sale?

Ticket details for WWE Live in Glasgow are still to be announced.

WWE Glasgow presale

As we don’t know when general sale will take place, that means we also don’t know anything about presale dates at the moment.

With that being said, however, fans of WWE can register for presale opportunities here to be the first to know more.

Given that the event will be held at the OVO Hydro, it is also likely that OVO customers registered for the OVO Live rewards scheme will be able to access WWE presale tickets.

WWE Live Glasgow ticket prices

Again, we are waiting on more details coming in for how much tickets for WWE Live in Glasgow will cost, but based on previous events in the city, fans should expect to pay anywhere from £145 seated tickets to more than £1,000 for VIP.

These prices are obviously just estimates, but ticket prices for SmackDown and Clash At The Castle at the OVO Hydro in 2024 started at £145.30.

Meanwhile, for WWE Monday Night Raw earlier this year - which saw John Cena appear - fans paid between £172.95 for regular seats and £997.70 for VIP.

Which WWE Superstars will appear?

In the announcement for the tour, WWE superstars slated to attend include Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Tiffany Stratton, Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley, Jade Cargill, Jacob Fatu, LA Knight, Bianca Belair, GUNTHER, and more - though this line up is still subject to change.

Drew McIntyre attends Netflix's Debut of WWE Monday Night Raw. | Getty Images for Netflix

Also listed among the WWE Superstars who could be in attendance is Scotland’s very own Drew McIntyre.