WWE Tickets Glasgow: What we know about tickets as WWE Live announces OVO Hydro return
WWE Live is set to return to Glasgow in early 2026, as part of the Road To Royal Rumble Tour.
Heading across the UK and Europe, the tour will once again stop at the OVO Hydro following several successful events in the Scottish city last year.
As well as events in the UK, the tour will travel to Germany, Denmark, Poland and Northern Ireland, and is set to the be the first time WWE broadcast televised events from Belfast.
Set to take place on Saturday, January 10, here is everything you need to know about WWE Glasgow tickets.
When will WWE return to Glasgow?
The WWE Live event will take place at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday, January 10.
All WWE Road To Royal Rumble Tour dates
- Thursday, January 8 — Quaterback Immobelien Arena, Leipzig, Germany
- Friday, January 9 — Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
- Saturday, January 10 — OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland
- Sunday, January 11 — Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Monday, January 12 — PSD Bank Dome, Dusseldorf, Germany
- Tuesday, January 13 — SAP Arena, Mannheim, Germany
- Thursday, January 15 — Utilita Arena, Newcastle, England
- Friday, January 16 — OVO Arena Wembley, London, England
- Saturday, January 17 — Ergo Arena, Gdansk, Poland
- Sunday, January 18 — Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, England
- Monday, January 19 — SSE Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland
When do WWE Glasgow tickets go on sale?
Ticket details for WWE Live in Glasgow are still to be announced.
WWE Glasgow presale
As we don’t know when general sale will take place, that means we also don’t know anything about presale dates at the moment.
With that being said, however, fans of WWE can register for presale opportunities here to be the first to know more.
Given that the event will be held at the OVO Hydro, it is also likely that OVO customers registered for the OVO Live rewards scheme will be able to access WWE presale tickets.
WWE Live Glasgow ticket prices
Again, we are waiting on more details coming in for how much tickets for WWE Live in Glasgow will cost, but based on previous events in the city, fans should expect to pay anywhere from £145 seated tickets to more than £1,000 for VIP.
These prices are obviously just estimates, but ticket prices for SmackDown and Clash At The Castle at the OVO Hydro in 2024 started at £145.30.
Meanwhile, for WWE Monday Night Raw earlier this year - which saw John Cena appear - fans paid between £172.95 for regular seats and £997.70 for VIP.
Which WWE Superstars will appear?
In the announcement for the tour, WWE superstars slated to attend include Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Tiffany Stratton, Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley, Jade Cargill, Jacob Fatu, LA Knight, Bianca Belair, GUNTHER, and more - though this line up is still subject to change.
Also listed among the WWE Superstars who could be in attendance is Scotland’s very own Drew McIntyre.
Originally from Ayr, the wrestler - whose real name is Andrew McLean Galloway IV - first signed with WWE in 2007.
